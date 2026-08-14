The End of Oak Street (English) Movie Review: THE END OF OAK STREET is an entertaining creature thriller.

The End of Oak Street (English) Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, Christian Convery

Director: David Robert Mitchell

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review Synopsis:

THE END OF OAK STREET is the story of a family caught in an unusual and terrifying situation. The year is 1982. Denise Platt (Anne Hathaway) lives on Oak Street in the suburb of Flowervale with her husband Greg (Ewan McGregor), daughter Audrey (Maisy Stella) and son Brian (Christian Convery). Denise and Greg's marriage is on the rocks. Greg works as a delivery man for Pete's Pizza, and Denise has reservations about his job as she wants him to find more regular employment. Meanwhile, strange things begin occurring on Oak Street. A mysterious plant appears in the backyard of Denise's elderly neighbour. A huge pile of what looks like cow excrement mysteriously turns up in the yard of their neighbour, Mel (P J Byrne). One night, a huge white light suddenly engulfs Oak Street, followed by a loud noise and a power cut. The next morning, the Platts wake up and realize that the electricity has still not been restored. When they step outside, they get the shock of their lives as they see dinosaurs roaming around the neighbourhood. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

The End Of Oak Street Movie Story Review:

David Robert Mitchell's story is novel and fascinating. David Robert Mitchell's screenplay is gripping from the very first scene and keeps viewers hooked until the very end. The dialogues are conversational and a few one-liners are funny.

David Robert Mitchell's direction is splendid. He gives the film a distinct retro touch; hence, the colour tone, the execution and even the background score carry an old-world stamp. The plot is a winner. We have seen films about aliens attacking cities or dinosaurs wreaking havoc in parks specifically created for them. In THE END OF OAK STREET, however, dinosaurs are unleashed in an ordinary American suburb, which gives the premise a fresh spin. How the Platt family attempts to survive and battle these creatures makes for a thrilling watch. A few jump scares are sure to evoke screams in cinemas, while certain mass-appealing moments are likely to be greeted with applause.

On the flipside, the actions of a few characters seem illogical. This is especially evident around the mid-point, when both Audrey and Brian leave the house without informing their parents despite knowing that it is dangerous to be outside. The sub-plot involving Jeannette (Jordan Alexa Davis) and Kaden Tucker (Hudson Meek) seems forced and does not add much to the principal plot. Certain questions remain unanswered till the very end, which may not be liked by some sections of the audience. Lastly, the comic moments help ease the tension, but a few of them feel unwarranted.

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review Performances:

Anne Hathaway delivers a solid performance that enhances the impact of the film. She is impressive in the action sequences, but truly shines in the emotional moments. Another scene where she stands out is when she clicks a picture of Greg with two dinosaurs in the background. The actress is on a roll. Earlier this year, she was seen in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 and THE ODYSSEY, and her roles in all three films are vastly different from one another, proving her versatility yet again. Ewan McGregor also makes his presence felt and dominates some key scenes. Maisy Stella and Christian Convery also put their best foot forward. Jordan Alexa Davis and Hudson Meek do well but are let down by the writing. P J Byrne is okay. Anne Gee Byrd (Mrs Huddleston) leaves a huge mark in a small role. Emily Kuroda (Mrs Valcourt; librarian) is fair.

The End Of Oak Street movie music and other technical aspects:

Michael Giacchino's music has a retro touch and is perfectly in sync with the film’s mood. Michael Gioulakis's cinematography is praiseworthy. In certain shots, a split-diopter lens appears to have been used, allowing a character or object in the extreme foreground and another element in the distant background to remain in sharp focus simultaneously. It lends a distinctive visual touch to the film.

The action is realistic as well as gory. The VFX is top-class. Erin Benach's costumes and Maya Shimoguchi's production design effectively recreate the bygone era. John Axelrad's editing is sharp and unhurried.

The End Of Oak Street Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, THE END OF OAK STREET is a gripping, visually striking and entertaining creature thriller that scores with its novel premise, retro treatment, thrilling dinosaur sequences and strong performances by Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor. The film has managed to register decent advance bookings despite the clash with AWARAPAN 2 and BATWARA 1947. As a result, it has the potential to surprise at the ticket windows.