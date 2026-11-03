Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF) has unveiled its new logo, and it comes with a spiritual significance. The production house has dedicated its new moving logo to Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, wisdom, music and creativity. The logo signifies purity, spirituality and divinity and takes inspiration from the 79-year legacy of Rajshri Films.

EXCLUSIVE: Mahaveer Jain Films’ new logo takes inspiration from Rajshri’s 79-year legacy; to debut with Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the new identity of Mahaveer Jain Films draws inspiration from Rajshri's nearly eight decades of filmmaking, during which the production house has consistently backed films rooted in values, joy and love for family audiences. The makers further expressed the hope of seeking wisdom and creativity with the blessings of Maa Saraswati.

The music of the new title card of Mahaveer Jain Films is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and has a devotional yet cinematic feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahaveer Jain Films (@mahaveerjainfilms)

Interestingly, the new logo will make its big-screen debut with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. This makes the upcoming film the first theatrical release to feature the new identity. The film marks another collaboration between Rajshri and Mahaveer Jain Films after Uunchai (2022).

With this new logo, Mahaveer Jain Films appears to be underlining its creative philosophy while acknowledging the influence of Rajshri's long-standing legacy. Its association with Maa Saraswati also gives the production house's new visual identity a distinct spiritual touch.

After Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Mahaveer Jain Films has Naagzilla and White set for release next.

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