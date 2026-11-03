The third instalment of the OMG franchise, tentatively titled Oh My Goddess, has reportedly hit another roadblock. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, director Amit Rai and the film’s producers have decided to part ways following a prolonged period of creative disagreements.

Amit Rai exits OMG 3? Director and makers reportedly part ways over creative differences

According to the report, the differences between Rai and the makers were not restricted to the screenplay. Sources close to certain OTT platforms have claimed that the casting of the lead actor and the proposed release strategy also became points of contention during the development of the film.

The makers are now reportedly looking to continue with the project without Rai and could bring another director on board.

OMG 3 previously made headlines over Rani Mukerji’s casting

OMG 3 had earlier attracted attention after reports suggested that Rani Mukerji was being considered to headline the film. However, her reported association with the project did not materialise. As per the Pinkvilla report, rumours at the time suggested that the actress opted out following differences with Rai over the project.

Since then, the producers have reportedly been working on restructuring the film, including exploring new casting options. However, attempts to reach an agreement with Rai over the script, casting and the overall creative direction of the film are said to have been unsuccessful.

The latest development could result in a change in the creative team as the makers look to take the franchise forward.

What is next for OMG 3?

The OMG franchise has previously featured Akshay Kumar in both OMG – Oh My God! (2012) and OMG 2 (2023). While the second film was led by Akshay alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, details about the cast and storyline of the third instalment have not been officially announced.

With Rai reportedly no longer attached to the project, the makers could now look for a new director to take the film forward. The casting and release plans could also undergo changes as part of the restructuring.

For now, there has been no official statement from Amit Rai or the producers regarding the reported split.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji exits Oh My Goddess after creative differences with Amit Rai; here’s what happened behind the scenes

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