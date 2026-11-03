Kartik Aaryan has been cast in the lead role of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film Operation Sindoor, according to a report by Variety India. The project is based on Lt. Gen. K. J. S. ‘Tiny’ Dhillon’s book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan and will explore the military operation that Agnihotri has described as one that redefined security in the subcontinent.

Kartik Aaryan to headline Vivek Agnihotri’s Operation Sindoor? Here’s what we know!

The film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Agnihotri’s production banner, I Am Buddha Productions. Aaryan is currently shooting for Shimit Amin’s Captain India, which is set against the backdrop of the Houthi conflict in Yemen. He is expected to begin work on Operation Sindoor after completing the film.

Agnihotri had announced the project on social media in March, sharing details about its research and the events that inspired it. The film is rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and has been developed in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

At the time, the filmmaker wrote, “Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality… not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema.”

Meanwhile, Aaryan will next be seen in Naagzilla, which is scheduled to release in theatres on February 12, 2027. Produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain, the film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, best known for the Fukrey franchise. It will also mark the Hindi debut of Preity Mukhundhan, who has previously appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan marks 2 years of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Rooh Baba, Manjulika and Chota Pandit reunion; his comment steals the show

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