The association has urged the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police to step up protection for film personalities and shooting locations.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has approached the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police, seeking urgent security measures for Bollywood personalities following alleged threats from gangsters. AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with a copy of the representation marked to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, requesting protection for actors, filmmakers and other members of the film fraternity.

AICWA seeks security for Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan amid alleged gangster threats; writes to Devendra Fadnavis

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the association expressed concern over the reported threats directed at actors Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. According to AICWA, gangsters have allegedly issued threats to the actors and claimed to have 200 shooters at their disposal. The association said the situation has raised concerns about the safety of people working in the entertainment industry.

The representation comes amid heightened security concerns in Mumbai following the October firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, as well as recent threat warnings reportedly directed at Saif Ali Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

AICWA has also pointed to the impact of these developments on film production activities across the city. According to the association, concerns over security have slowed down shooting schedules, potentially affecting the livelihoods of daily-wage workers, technicians, set workers and artists who depend on regular film assignments.

The association has placed five demands before the state government and Mumbai Police. These include enhanced security for Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their families; safety measures for film personalities and filmmakers across Mumbai; adequate police protection at shooting locations; strict action against gangsters and their networks; and close monitoring of press conferences and public events involving film personalities.

Emphasising the film industry's contribution to employment in Maharashtra, AICWA said that those working in cinema should be able to carry out their professional commitments without intimidation. The association concluded its appeal by stating, “Bollywood must be able to move freely on Mumbai's streets, shoot and work without fear.”

🚨 BOLLYWOOD IS LIVING IN FEAR LIKE NEVER BEFORE. END THE GANGSTER TERROR IN MUMBAI! 🚨 AICWA demands enhanced security for Bollywood amid escalating gangster threats All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, with a copy to Mumbai Police Commissioner Shri Deven Bharti, seeking urgent protection for Bollywood. Gangsters have openly threatened Saif Ali Khan, Shri Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, and claim to have 200 shooters at their disposal. After the firing on Tiger Shroff, fear has gripped the industry. Shootings are slowing down, and the livelihood of lakhs of workers, technicians and artists is at risk. AICWA demands: 1Stronger security for Saif Ali Khan, Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their families

2Safety for all film personalities and filmmakers in Mumbai

3Adequate police protection at all shooting locations

4Strict action against gangsters and their networks, and a gangster-free Mumbai

5Close monitoring of press conferences and public events involving film personalities Bollywood must be able to move freely on Mumbai's streets, shoot and work without fear. | #AICWA | #Bollywood | #Lawrence | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | | @Dev_Fadnavis | @CMOMaharashtra | @DevenBhartiIPS | @CPMumbaiPolice | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @SrBachchan | @juniorbachchan | @BeingSalmanKhan | @KapilSharmaK9 | @BabaSiddique | @iamrohitshetty | @iTIGERSHROFF | @bindasbhidu | @AKPPL_Official | @duttsanjay | @ajaydevgn | @RanveerOfficial | @ayushmannk | @AnilKapoor | @thedeol | @aliaa08 | @deepikapadukone | @itsKajolD | @TheAaryanKartik | @BajpayeeManoj | @Nawazuddin_S | @RajkummarRao | @shahidkapoor | @Sonal_MK | @iHrithik | — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 20, 2026



Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch is continuing its investigation into the Tiger Shroff firing case. The police have made multiple arrests in connection with the incident and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against an accused who remains absconding.

AICWA's representation has called for coordinated security measures to address the concerns of the film fraternity and ensure that shooting and other industry activities can continue without disruption.

Also Read: AICWA seeks FIR against Rishab Shetty after junior artist’s death on Kantara Chapter 1 set

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