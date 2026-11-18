EXCLUSIVE: Ganesh: Dust To Stardust follows in the footsteps of Ramayana and Hanuman Ansh; passed with a ‘U’ certificate WITHOUT a single cut from CBFC

It is common knowledge among movie buffs in India that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) can often be strict and order cuts or modifications in films. While getting a ‘U’ certificate is an achievement in itself, securing one without a single cut or modification is even more noteworthy. Ganesh Acharya’s upcoming film Ganesh: Dust To Stardust, however, has managed to achieve this rare feat.

EXCLUSIVE: Ganesh: Dust To Stardust follows in the footsteps of Ramayana and Hanuman Ansh; passed with a ‘U’ certificate WITHOUT a single cut from CBFC

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Ganesh: Dust To Stardust was recently passed by the CBFC without a single cut or modification. On top of it, it was also cleared with a ‘U’ rating. The development marks a significant milestone for the film. Moreover, it places the film alongside significant successful and family-friendly films of this year such as Ramayana and Hanuman Ansh, which have also been associated with this rare certification feat recently.

Receiving a ‘U’ certificate without any cuts reflects the film’s suitability for audiences across age groups. At a time when films often undergo modifications during the certification process, Ganesh: Dust To Stardust achieving this milestone makes it a noteworthy development ahead of its theatrical release.

The CBFC handed over the censor certificate to the makers Ganesh: Dust To Stardust earlier this week. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 129.23 seconds. In other words, Ganesh: Dust To Stardust is 2 hours, 9 minutes and 23 seconds long.

Blending dance, drama and emotion, Ganesh: Dust To Stardust explores themes of dreams, ambition, struggles and the sacrifices involved in pursuing one's aspirations. It stars Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan, Sakshi Pawaskar, Jaywant Wadkar, Vidya Joshi, Neeshanth Sathiyanarayanan, Disha Pandya and others.

Presented by V2S Production & Entertainment and produced by Soundarya Acharya, Ganesh: Dust To Stardust is written and directed by Ganesh Acharya, with screenplay and dialogues co-written by Digangana Suryavanshi. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 11, 2026.

Also Read: Ganesh Acharya launches Lord Shiva devotional song ‘Bum Bum’ from Ganesh: Dust to Stardust in Varanasi

More Pages: Ganesh Dust To Stardust Box Office Collection

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