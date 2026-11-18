Hero Ki Horrorine, directed by Sajid Khan, is set in a mysterious world and promises a mix of horror and entertainment.

Ektaa R. Kapoor is returning to the horror genre with Hero Ki Horrorine, a film directed by Sajid Khan. Joining hands with Amar Butala for the project, the makers have announced February 5, 2027, as the theatrical release date. The film will bring together the three names for a new outing in the horror space.

Ektaa R Kapoor, Amar Butala and Sajid Khan’s Hero Ki Horrorine set to release on February 5, 2027

Ektaa has been associated with horror and supernatural entertainment across television and films. Over the years, she has developed several television properties that have explored the genre and found audiences across multiple seasons. Her recent theatrical projects, including Bhooth Bangla and The Vvaan, have also added to her association with horror entertainment. With Hero Ki Horrorine, she is set to explore the genre once again, this time with Sajid Khan at the helm.

Directed by Sajid Khan, Hero Ki Horrorine is set in a mysterious world and promises a mix of horror and entertainment. While the makers have not revealed further details about the film's storyline, the project marks another collaboration between Ektaa and the director.

The film is a Jai Ho Media Ventures production, presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor and Amar Butala. Butala, who has previously backed films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kesari and Mission Majnu, joins the team as a producer.

Also Read : Ektaa R Kapoor and Amar Butala announce Sajid Khan’s horror film Hero Ki Horrorine on Friday the 13th, watch motion poster

More Pages: Hero Ki Horrorine Box Office Collection

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