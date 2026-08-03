Excel Entertainment has announced the launch of its dedicated music label, Excel Music, marking a new chapter in the production house’s creative journey. The label is backed by Universal Music Group as a strategic shareholder and marketing and distribution partner.

Excel Entertainment launches Excel Music label with Universal Music Group partnership

Excel Music’s first release will be the soundtrack album of Mirzapur: The Movie, releasing in cinemas on September 4, 2026. Leading the album is its first song featuring Dhanda, a prominent name in the Haryanvi music industry, marking his Bollywood debut. The track is set to release this week.

Over the past two decades, Excel Entertainment’s catalogue has included Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On!!, Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Baar Baar Dekho, Raees and Gully Boy. Excel Music will house film soundtracks and scores from Excel Entertainment’s slate, along with music from other filmmakers and production houses.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, founders of Excel Entertainment, said, “Music has always held a special place in our creative journey. Launching Excel Music is a natural extension of that passion, and we’re excited about the possibilities it brings. We look forward to collaborating with some of the finest creative talent and creating music that resonates with audiences across generations.”

Sanujeet Bhujabal, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Universal Music Group, said, “Excel Entertainment has shaped contemporary Hindi cinema for over two decades through storytelling that has resonated across generations. As strategic partners in the company, we are delighted to partner with Excel on the launch of Excel Music and help build a distinctive destination for exceptional music across genres. Leveraging Universal Music’s global artist roster, iconic catalogue, and world class marketing and distribution capabilities, we look forward to taking Excel Music to audiences across India and around the world.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.