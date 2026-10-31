The filmmaker, who shaped the Hindi crime thriller genre with his stylised storytelling and neo-noir aesthetic, made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has reportedly passed away, with the news of his demise prompting grief across the Hindi film industry. Known for his work as a director, screenwriter and producer, Gupta carved a distinct space for himself in mainstream Hindi cinema through crime dramas, urban thrillers and stylised action films. The exact cause of his death has not been made public at the time of reporting, while further details from his family and close associates are awaited.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passes away; director leaves behind a distinctive crime cinema legacy

Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi, the action drama introduced audiences to his approach to high-impact action, sharp dialogues and stylised storytelling. Over the years, he became associated with a distinctive visual language, particularly in films exploring crime and the Mumbai underworld.

One of his most recognised films remains Kaante (2002), which he directed and produced. The heist thriller featured an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav. Shot extensively in the United States, the film developed a cult following for its gritty treatment, ensemble storytelling and technical presentation.

Gupta continued to explore the crime genre with projects such as Musafir (2004), while he was also associated with Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) as a producer. He later directed Shootout at Wadala (2013), another film centred on the Mumbai underworld. These projects further established his association with stories inspired by crime and gangland conflicts.

His filmography also included projects beyond the gangster genre. Gupta directed the action revenge thriller Kaabil (2017), starring Hrithik Roshan, followed by the ensemble action drama Mumbai Saga (2021). Across these films, his work was marked by high-contrast visuals, stylised lighting and an emphasis on sound and action design.

Through his production banner, White Feather Films, Gupta was involved in several projects that contributed to the evolution of the mainstream Hindi crime thriller. His approach to filmmaking and his focus on technical presentation made him a recognisable voice in the industry.

Following reports of his passing, tributes and condolences have reportedly begun pouring in from members of the film fraternity, collaborators and fans. Further details regarding the circumstances of his demise are awaited.

We at Bollywood Hungama express our heartfelt condolences to the filmmaker’s family and loved ones.

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