Content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam has officially began filming for Dhindora 2, the much-awaited follow-up to his widely successful 2021 web series. The creator shared the update on social media along with a behind-the-scenes image from the set, confirming that production on the new season is now underway.

Bhuvan Bam begins filming for Dhindora season 2: “Nayi Chunauti, Naya Mehmaan”

In the photo, Bam can be seen holding a clapboard carrying the words "Dhindora 2 Filming Now," offering fans their first glimpse into the show's production phase. Sharing the update, he wrote, "Nayi Chunauti, Naya Mehmaan, Naya Dhindora! 📣 Netflix and I need your blessings. Peet do Dhindora!!"

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the franchise, which began as an ambitious digital project and went on to become one of the most successful Indian creator-led series.

The first season of Dhindora premiered on Bhuvan Bam's BB Ki Vines YouTube channel in 2021 and quickly became a major success. The series attracted a massive audience and reportedly crossed 500 million views, establishing itself as one of India's most popular creator-driven scripted shows.

While Season 1 was independently produced and released on YouTube, Season 2 has received the backing of Netflix India. The streaming giant announced the project as part of its Next On Netflix 2026 India slate, bringing the beloved universe to a wider audience. The new season will place greater focus on Titu Mama, one of the franchise's most popular characters. With filming now underway, audiences can look forward to another chapter in Bhuvan Bam's signature comedic universe, this time on a much larger platform.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav to be a part of content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora Season 2?

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