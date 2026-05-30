Actor Deepak Tijori has spoken out in support of his longtime friend and Aashiqui co-star Rahul Roy, dismissing recent speculation surrounding the actor’s health and well-being.

Deepak Tijori shuts down rumours surrounding Rahul Roy’s well-being: “He is perfectly safe and fine”

Rahul Roy has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after several social media videos featuring him went viral. The clips sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans expressing concern about his physical condition and speech, while others criticized the content. The discussions gained momentum due to Rahul's history of a brain stroke in 2020, from which he has been recovering over the past few years.

Amid the ongoing conversation, Deepak Tijori has clarified that there is no cause for concern and that Rahul is doing well.

Speaking to IANS, Deepak said, “I am in regular touch with Roy. Roy is still my brother, my friend, and he is perfectly safe; he is perfectly fine. It's just people making news for no reason. There is no such thing that has been written about him.”

The statement comes shortly after Rahul himself addressed several rumours circulating online. In a detailed clarification shared on social media, the actor rejected claims that he had been abandoned or was facing severe personal difficulties.

Rahul explained that he currently lives with his sister and brother-in-law in Madh Island and receives their full support and care. He also clarified that his decision to travel by auto-rickshaw or avoid private security arrangements is a matter of personal preference rather than financial necessity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

The actor further revealed that he continues to deal with legal expenses related to court cases that predate his 2020 stroke. At the same time, he stressed that he remains committed to working and staying professionally active.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

According to Rahul, continuing to work helps him maintain a sense of purpose while also supporting his recovery journey. He also responded to online criticism by encouraging those concerned about him to help him find meaningful work opportunities instead of spreading speculation.

Also Read: Deepak Tijori criticises CBFC over inconsistent censorship in Dhurandhar 2

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