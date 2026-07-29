Daayra first look: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller

Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios have unveiled the first look of Daayra, an upcoming Hindi crime thriller directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar.

Daayra first look: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off in Meghna Gulzar’s crime thriller

The poster places the two actors on opposite sides of a cordoned-off crime scene, offering a glimpse into the film’s investigative world and its central theme of two investigations converging on one truth. Principal photography for the film began in late September 2025 and wrapped in December 2025.

Inspired by true events, Daayra is a Hindi crime thriller centred on an investigation that triggers polarising reactions across society, built around themes of public perception, moral conflict and hidden truth.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Two faces. Two sides. One truth. Daayra arrives in cinemas on 18th September.”

The film is written by Yash Keswani, Sima Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar, and is inspired by true events. It reunites Gulzar with Junglee Pictures following Talvar and Raazi, marking their third collaboration. The cast also includes Aarti Desai and Padma in supporting roles.

The first look of Daayra has opened the doors to the film’s tense and investigative universe, giving audiences a glimpse of the high-stakes drama ahead.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios, and distributed by Pen Marudhar, Daayra is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 18, 2026.

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More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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