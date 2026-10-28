Actor Anushka Sen has been named brand ambassador for fashion label Bonkers Corner, marking another association for the actor in the fashion and lifestyle space.

Anushka Sen joins Bonkers Corner as brand ambassador

Known for her work across television and digital platforms, Anushka has also built a presence in fashion through her contemporary style. Her association with Bonkers Corner comes as the brand continues to focus on streetwear and casual clothing.

The partnership is part of a wider campaign by Bonkers Corner centred on brand authenticity and the issue of counterfeit products. The campaign also features Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal (Retd.) and entrepreneur Namita Thapar, bringing together personalities from different fields to highlight the importance of protecting genuine brands and their identity.

Bonkers Corner offers streetwear and everyday clothing inspired by contemporary fashion trends. Its collections focus on casual silhouettes and designs aimed at younger consumers.

For Anushka, the association adds to her work beyond acting, bringing her closer to the fashion and lifestyle segment. However, further details about the campaign, including its rollout and the specific initiatives planned around counterfeit products, have not been shared in the announcement.

Also Read: Anushka Sen bonds with Jeju Olle co-star Kang Hyung-Suk as film premieres at Newport Beach Film Festival in North America

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