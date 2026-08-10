The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has rejected claims that its Executive Committee (EC) has been dissolved, calling the reports “totally wrong, misconceived and” without any “judicial sanctity.” The actors’ body has maintained that its elected Executive Committee continues to remain in place and function according to the organisation’s Constitution.

CINTAA REJECTS claims of Executive Committee dissolution; says body remains “fully operational and functional”

According to CINTAA, its Constitution states that the Executive Committee can be dissolved only if more than 50 per cent of its elected members resign. The Association said that condition has not been met and, therefore, the EC remains valid and operational.

The Association also clarified that vacancies within the Executive Committee have been filled in accordance with its constitutional provisions. According to CINTAA, eligible members who were next in line based on the voting count have been inducted to fill the vacant positions.

Adv. Suvigya Vidyarthi, Legal Counsel representing CINTAA, said, “The version which has been circulating that the EC of CINTAA is dissolved is totally wrong, misconceived and lacks any judicial sanctity. As per the Constitution of CINTAA, the EC shall dissolve only when more than 50 per cent of the elected members of the EC resign, which is not the case at hand.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CINTAA | Cine & TV Artistes' Association (@cintaaofficial)

CINTAA also raised objections to the reported involvement of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in the matter. Vidyarthi alleged that FWICE had attempted to exercise powers that CINTAA does not recognise under its constitutional framework.

“FWICE has now jumped into the fray and, in CINTAA’s considered view, has sought to assume powers that are neither known to nor recognised under CINTAA’s constitutional framework. Acting, as we understand it, at the behest of certain disgruntled individuals, it has issued directions which CINTAA considers wholly untenable and contrary to the Constitution of the Association,” he said.

He further asserted that external directions cannot override the internal governance of an autonomous trade union.

“The Executive Committee of CINTAA remains very much in existence and continues to function for the welfare of artistes and for the protection and strengthening of the rights of vulnerable actors. CINTAA will take all appropriate steps available to it to safeguard the autonomy of the Association, uphold its Constitution and protect the larger interests of its members,” Vidyarthi added.

Established in 1958, CINTAA has represented actors working across films, television, digital platforms, advertising, live performances and other audiovisual mediums. Over the years, the Association has been involved in matters concerning contracts, delayed payments, workplace disputes, professional safeguards and other issues affecting artistes.

In a separate public notice, CINTAA also sought to address what it described as confusion being created by certain members. “All concerned are hereby informed that some confusion is being sought to be created by some disgruntled members of CINTAA for oblique motives. Our Union is fully operational and functional through its EC. Take note,” the notice stated.

The Association emphasised that its institutional identity extends beyond individual office-bearers or the current Executive Committee. CINTAA said its 68-year history has involved supporting actors facing professional disputes, payment-related issues and other challenges within the entertainment industry.

The latest statement comes amid disagreements surrounding the Association's internal functioning. CINTAA has maintained that changes in its membership or Executive Committee, including resignations, do not automatically invalidate its constitutional structure.

The Association reiterated that its Executive Committee continues to function and that its activities for members remain uninterrupted. It also maintained that protecting the autonomy of the actors’ body and adhering to its Constitution remain central to its position.

Also Read: “Ranveer Singh’s father was unhappy with FWICE’s handling of Don 3 dispute,” says CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.