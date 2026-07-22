Each of the six titles will premiere across 7 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bangla.

Zee 5 has entered into a partnership with Collective Studios’ Historyverse, unveiling an ambitious slate of six original titles inspired by India's rich mythology, legends, and cultural heritage. Leveraging AI as a creative enabler, the collaboration seeks to unlock new storytelling possibilities, bringing timeless narratives to life through immersive, visually compelling, and culturally resonant experiences.

Collective Studios partners with Zee 5 to unveil six AI-driven Historyverse originals inspired by Indian mythology and history

By harnessing AI to augment the creative process, Zee 5 is reimagining how stories are created and experienced, while remaining deeply rooted in narratives that resonate with audiences across generations.

At the heart of this partnership is a six-title slate comprising Garud – Ek Yodha Ki Gatha, Narmada Manasa Sundari- Shiv Parvati Ki Putriyan, Vikram Betal Aur Nar Pishachani, Shiv Sati Ki Ek Anant Prem Kahani, Param Sundari Chandrakanta Ki Amar Prem Katha and Bhakto Ke Bhagwan Tirupati Balaji. Developed by Zee 5 and Collective Studios’ Historyverse, the titles draw inspiration from Indian mythology, folklore, history and timeless literary traditions, transforming beloved stories into immersive AI-powered visual experiences designed for the global audience.

Each of the six titles will premiere across 7 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bangla marking the beginning of a new storytelling universe, bringing India’s timeless narratives to global audiences in innovative and engaging ways.

Tejkarran Singh Bajaj, Business Head - Zee 5 India said, “The future of entertainment will be defined not just by the stories we tell, but by the technology that powers them. At Zee 5, we see AI and emerging technologies as catalysts for the next era of storytelling, unlocking new creative possibilities, accelerating innovation, and enabling immersive, interactive experiences at scale. Our partnership with Collective Studios’ Historyverse reflects this vision, bringing together cutting-edge technology with India’s rich storytelling heritage to create future-facing entertainment IPs that are built for a global audience. As the entertainment landscape evolves, we remain committed to championing innovation that reimagines how stories are created, experienced, and discovered.”

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Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, said: “India's mythology, history and folklore are among the world's richest storytelling traditions, with a timeless ability to inspire, entertain and spark imagination across generations. At HistoryVerse, our ambition is to honour these stories while reimagining how they can be experienced by contemporary audiences.”

He added, “Partnering with Zee 5 on this slate is a significant milestone for us. Together, we're bringing culturally rooted narratives to life in fresh, immersive formats that remain true to their essence while opening them up to new audiences in India and beyond.”

As Zee 5 continues to invest in category-defining stories and enduring intellectual properties, this landmark AI-powered slate reinforces its commitment to leading the next wave of entertainment innovation and take Indian stories to the world.

Also Read: Hansal Mehta teams up with Vijay Subramaniam for AI-led culinary series Khana Dil Se

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