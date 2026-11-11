Prime Video has unveiled the teaser of MX Original series Campus Diaries Season 2, bringing back the college gang for another chapter filled with friendship, relationships, drama and the challenges of university life. Described as “College Shows Ka Baap,” the upcoming season reunites familiar faces while exploring issues surrounding teenage years, including teenage pregnancy, student voices and other concerns affecting the student community.

Campus Diaries Season 2 Teaser Out: Harsh Beniwal and Ritvik Sahore return with more college drama

Directed by Abhishek Yadav, the series features an ensemble cast comprising Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Srishti Ganguli, Salonie Khanna and Abhinav Sharma. The second season will once again focus on the experiences of young adults as they navigate relationships, deal with personal challenges and try to find their place in the world.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the lives of the characters as they deal with changing friendships, complicated relationships, unexpected disagreements and the unpredictable nature of college life. From shifting equations and unrequited love to evolving campus dynamics, the upcoming season explores several aspects of student life.

It also touches upon relevant concerns, including student safety in the digital age, while highlighting how friendships and relationships are tested as the characters navigate different phases of growing up. With new developments and changing dynamics, the season promises to revisit the college setting and the experiences that come with it.

Campus Diaries Season 2 will soon be available to stream for free exclusively on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app. The service has also been refreshed with a new identity, MX Player by Prime Video. It is India's free, premium, ad-supported video streaming service, accessible across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video and Fire TV.

Also Read : Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi return with Prime Video’s Heartbeats Season 2; trailer out now

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