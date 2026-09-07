Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of the MX Original Heartbeats Season 2, taking viewers back into the world of Veridian Hospital, where young doctors find themselves caught between professional ambitions, complicated relationships and unexpected challenges. Directed by Tanmai Rastogi, written by Amogh Ranadive and Garima Kunzru, and produced by Rusk Media, the 20-episode medical dramedy is set to premiere on September 9, 2026.

Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi return with Prime Video’s Heartbeats Season 2; trailer out now

The second season brings back Harsh Beniwal and Shivangi Joshi in their respective roles as Dr. Akshat and Dr. Saanjh. They are joined by Rohan Gurbaxani, Yuvraj Dua, Naqiah Hazi, Ankit Siwach and Aditi Sharma.

The trailer opens with Akshat and Saanjh dealing with unresolved differences and the complications surrounding their relationship. As their personal equation continues to evolve, the story also shifts focus to the professional challenges faced by the young doctors at Veridian Hospital.

Ambition takes centre stage as the characters chase new opportunities, while a medical scam threatens to expose a darker side of the institution where they have built their careers. With personal loyalties and professional aspirations pulling the characters in different directions, the trailer suggests that matters of the heart could become as complicated as the high-pressure world of medicine.

Speaking about the series, Amogh, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “At Prime Video, we believe in bringing audiences stories that offer a fresh & entertaining perspective with them. Heartbeats has always found its strength in the space between the white coats and the lives underneath them. It brings together the intensity of hospital life with the emotions, relationships, and uncertainties of being young. With Season 2, that world becomes more layered and unpredictable, as familiar characters evolve and new dynamics emerge.”

Harsh Beniwal, who reprises the role of Akshat, said, “Akshat has always been someone who leads with his heart, but this season really puts that quality to the test. There is a lot more at stake for him this time, and what I enjoyed most was exploring the quieter conflicts behind everything we see on the surface. His journey is not just about what happens to him, but about how those experiences change the way he sees himself, the people he cares about, and the choices he makes. Returning to Heartbeats felt familiar in the best way, but Season 2 definitely pushes Akshat into places we haven’t seen before.”

Shivangi Joshi also opened up about returning as Saanjh, saying, “What I love about Saanjh is that her journey is never just about one decision or one relationship. This season allows us to see her become more certain of herself, even as the people and circumstances around her make things far more complicated. There is a lot of emotion, romance and drama, but also a very real sense of growing up and learning to stand by your choices. It has been such a special experience to return to this world, and I genuinely cannot wait for audiences to watch Heartbeats Season 2 on Prime Video and experience everything this season has in store.”

Heartbeats Season 2 will stream exclusively and for free from September 9, 2026, on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app, now refreshed as MX Player by Prime Video. The series will be available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video and Fire TV.

Also Read : Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Harsh Beniwal star in Amazon MX Player’s Lafangey, premiering June 6

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