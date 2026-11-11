Ranveer Singh’s maternal grandfather, Dr Ram Hingorani, passed away on Diwali at the age of 96. The news was shared by the actor’s cousin, Saumya Hingorani Thackeray, who paid an emotional tribute to her grandfather on social media. Dr Ram was often seen in Ranveer’s social media posts over the years, with the actor sharing glimpses of their close relationship through pictures and videos.

Ranveer Singh’s grandfather Dr Ram Hingorani passes away at 96, cousin Saumya shares emotional tribute

Remembering him, Saumya chose to celebrate the long life he had lived while reflecting on the memories they shared as a family. She also posted several photographs and videos featuring her grandfather, offering a glimpse into their time together.

Announcing his demise, Saumya revealed that Dr Ram passed away peacefully during Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. In her tribute, she wrote, “My Dadu, Dr. Ram, peacefully left us on Diwali to go home to my Dadi. He couldn’t have picked a more auspicious time – the golden hour of the day, during Lakshmi Puja.”

She further expressed her thoughts about her grandparents reuniting, adding, “I bet the two of them are in their chairs sipping on a crisp whiskey, enjoying watching us together."

Saumya began her note by remembering the 96 years he had lived, writing, “96 years young. A glorious life to be celebrated, not mourned." She also thanked him for being the “best Dadu in the world” and concluded her tribute with a heartfelt message, “Save a scoop of ice cream for me. Until we dance again. Hari Om.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and his wife, Deepika Padukone, have not publicly shared a statement about the loss so far.

Ranveer Singh’s bond with his maternal grandfather

Ranveer has frequently shared moments with his maternal grandfather on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship. In August 2020, the actor posted a photograph of Dr Ram wearing a cap, oversized sunglasses and a gold chain. He captioned the picture, “Nana-G."

Their bond was also evident during the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in August 2023. Ranveer shared a series of photographs and videos featuring his grandfather, who was 93 at the time. One of the videos showed the two dancing together to the song ‘Jhumka Gira Re’.

Through these posts, Ranveer had offered glimpses of the special place his grandfather held in his life. Dr Ram’s passing marks a personal loss for the family, with Saumya’s tribute reflecting the memories and affection they shared with him.

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