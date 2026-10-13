Ramayana: Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu as makers unveil new poster titled ‘The Wings of Dharma’

The makers of Ramayana have unveiled a new character poster featuring Jatayu, the revered bird known for his courage and sacrifice in the epic. Titled The Wings of Dharma, the latest reveal also confirms that veteran actor Anupam Kher lends his voice to the character in director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

Ramayana: Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu as makers unveil new poster titled ‘The Wings of Dharma’

The poster offers a close-up of Jatayu, with his intense gaze taking centre stage, alongside another visual of the majestic bird with his wings spread wide. The reveal highlights the character’s resolve and his willingness to stand up against evil, even when faced with a formidable opponent.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.”

In the Ramayana, Jatayu plays a pivotal role when he attempts to rescue Sita from Ravana after the latter abducts her. Despite knowing the risks, the bird confronts Ravana in an effort to stop him, making his actions a defining example of courage, duty and sacrifice. Anupam Kher’s voice brings the character to the screen as the film continues to introduce audiences to key figures from the epic.

The Jatayu poster is the latest in a series of character reveals through which the makers have been offering glimpses of the film’s principal characters. The ambitious adaptation stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic saga. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while Part 2 is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)



The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

With the latest reveal, the makers have brought another significant figure from the epic into focus, underscoring Jatayu’s place in the story as a symbol of courage and dharma.

Also Read: Ramayana: Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara unveiled in new character posters

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.