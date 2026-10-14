Kriti Sanon is reportedly set to explore a new genre with an upcoming horror film backed by Maddock Films. According to a source close to the development, the actress has locked the project following her recent appearances in Cocktail 2 and Tere Ishk Mein.

Kriti Sanon to headline out-and-out horror project backed by Maddock Films, marking their NINTH collaboration

The upcoming film is said to be an out-and-out horror project, marking a departure from Maddock Films’ horror-comedy franchise and its previous supernatural offerings. Details about the film, including its title, director and release timeline, are currently under wraps.

Kriti Sanon to explore pure horror

A source close to the development revealed that Sanon has been keen to experiment with different genres and will now take on a full-fledged horror film as the lead.

“After receiving praise for her performances in Cocktail 2 and Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon has finally locked her next project. She’s always been keen to explore different genres, and this time, she’s stepping into the world of pure horror with a large-scale film produced by Maddock which she will be headlining,” the source said.

The project will reportedly be Sanon’s ninth collaboration with Maddock Films and her second solo lead with the production house after Mimi. Her performance in Mimi earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, which she shared with Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

According to the source, the upcoming film will be different from Maddock’s horror-comedy universe and is being planned as a more traditional horror story.

“Unlike Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, this film will be an out-and-out horror film, a space the production house is exploring for the first time. The makers are looking to mount it on a grand scale, and while details are currently under wraps, it’s an exciting project to look forward to,” the source added.

Kriti Sanon’s collaboration with Maddock Films

Sanon has previously worked with Maddock Films on projects including Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Bhediya and Crew, among others. Her association with the production house has also seen her take on varied roles across comedy, drama and supernatural genres.

With the reported horror project, the actress is expected to take on a genre she has not headlined in its pure form before. However, the makers have not officially announced the film, and further details regarding its story, director, cast and release date are awaited.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon and Jasprit Bumrah feature in UNIQLO’s new Fleece collection campaign

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