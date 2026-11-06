Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of reporting developments surrounding Salman Khan’s much-awaited Maatrubhumi. The film was initially announced as Battle Of Galwan before being rechristened Maatrubhumi earlier this year. Based on the 2020 conflict between India and China, the film reportedly encountered hurdles over its content and references to China, especially in light of the improving diplomatic relations between the two countries. Recently, we reported a major development wherein the film reportedly received clearance from the government.

BREAKING: Maatrubhumi release date CONFIRMED; Salman Khan-starrer to release on November 20

Yesterday, we further mentioned that earlier, Maatrubhumi’s makers were planning to release the film on November 13. But since there was a delay in getting a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, Maatrubhumi’s makers are now eyeing a release on either November 20 or December 11.

We have now learned that the release date of Maatrubhumi has been locked. The Salman Khan starrer will release in cinemas this month itself, two weeks from now, on Friday, November 20. The release date was displayed at the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi, which was held on the afternoon of November 6 at a multiplex in Mumbai.

As per the CBFC website, the trailer of Maatrubhumi was passed on Wednesday, November 4. The trailer has received a U/A 16+ certificate and it has a runtime of 4 minutes and 43 seconds long.

Jio Studios will handle all India distribution of Maatrubhumi. Besides Salman Khan, the war drama also stars Chitrangda Singh.

Also Read: Salman Khan returns to playback singing after 11 years with ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ from Maatrubhumi

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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