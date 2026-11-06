With 10 screens across the two new properties, the cinema chain offers premium recliner seating, Dolby Atmos technology and enhanced dining experiences.

Ajay Devgn’s cinema exhibition brand, Devgn CineX, is expanding its presence across India with the launch of new multiplexes in Gurugram and Rajkot. The latest additions mark another step in the brand’s expansion plans as it looks to strengthen its footprint across key markets and offer audiences a premium movie-going experience.

Ajay Devgn’s Devgn CineX expands footprint with new multiplexes in Gurugram and Rajkot

The brand currently operates 60 screens across 20 properties in 19 locations, with 30 additional screens planned for this year. Following its earlier announcements of new multiplexes in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Devgn CineX is now extending its presence to Gurugram and Rajkot.

The Gurugram property is located at Vista Square Mall by SMARR Realty in Sector 82A and has a total seating capacity of 574. The Rajkot multiplex, situated at Marvel Plus Mall in Mavdi, features five screens, including a Dolby Atmos auditorium, and also has a seating capacity of 574. Both properties reflect the brand’s focus on combining premium cinema technology with hospitality and dining options.

A key feature of the new multiplexes is recliner seating across every auditorium, with the brand placing emphasis on audience comfort. The Gurugram property also features a 55-foot screen, touted as one of the biggest in the city. Its food and beverage offerings include a multicuisine selection and gourmet options, adding to the overall experience.

The multiplexes will also incorporate technology-driven services to enhance convenience for moviegoers. Customers can scan QR codes from their seats to access services and place food and beverage orders, allowing them to enjoy the facilities without having to leave their seats.

Speaking about the expansion, Ajay Agrawal, CEO, Devgn CineX, said, “With our new launches in Gurugram and Rajkot, we are taking another important step in growing Devgn CineX’s presence across key markets. For us, expansion is not just about entering new cities, but about building a strong connection with local audiences and giving them a reason to choose the cinema-going experience we all love. We are highly excited about our expansion in both cities and we will always strive to provide memorable experiences for moviegoers.”

With its latest additions, Devgn CineX continues to expand its premium cinema exhibition network, focusing on technology, comfort and hospitality as it builds its presence across the Indian market. The company aims to create next-generation cinema destinations that bring together immersive entertainment and premium experiences.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn brings futuristic cinema to Thane: Devgn Cinex opens luxury multiplex with motion seats

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