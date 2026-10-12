Jailer 2 Hindi release: Makers clarify Rajinikanth-starrer will hit theatres on October 15; say, “There has been no change”

The team of Jailer 2 has issued an official clarification regarding reports surrounding the Hindi theatrical release of the Rajinikanth-starrer. Addressing recent speculation that the Hindi version may not release in theatres as planned, the makers have confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas on Thursday, October 15, 2026, alongside its other language versions.

Jailer 2 Hindi release: Makers clarify Rajinikanth-starrer will hit theatres on October 15; say, “There has been no change”

The clarification comes after reports suggested that the Hindi version of Jailer 2 could face restrictions over the gap between its theatrical release and OTT premiere. Some reports linked the situation to a four-week OTT window, reportedly connected to a larger digital rights deal. National multiplex chains such as PVR INOX and Cinepolis are generally associated with an eight-week theatrical-to-OTT window for Hindi films.

This led to speculation that the Hindi version of Jailer 2 could have a limited theatrical presence, particularly in the Hindi-speaking market.

Jailer 2 team confirms October 15 Hindi release

Putting the speculation to rest, the makers have stated that there has been no change to the film's planned Hindi theatrical release.

In their official statement, the team said, “In light of recent media reports suggesting that Jailer 2 will not be releasing in Hindi, we would like to officially clarify that the film’s Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on Thursday, 15th October 2026, alongside its other language versions, as originally planned.”

The team also confirmed that the Hindi version will have a distributor for the North Indian market. “The film will be distributed in North India by Pen Marudhar Entertainment,” the statement read.

The makers further reiterated that the release schedule remains unchanged, adding, “There has been no change to the scheduled Hindi theatrical release.”

Makers ask media to avoid unverified information

The statement also addressed the circulation of reports suggesting that the film's Hindi release had been affected.

“We request all media publications and platforms to take note of this clarification and refrain from circulating any unverified information regarding the film’s release,” the team said.

The makers concluded by thanking the media for its support and cooperation.

With the latest clarification, the Jailer 2 team has officially maintained that the Hindi version will release theatrically on October 15 along with the film's other language versions. Pen Marudhar Entertainment will handle its distribution across North India.

The film is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Further details regarding the film's theatrical rollout and show distribution are awaited.

Also Read: Rajinikanth says Tamannaah is the missing element in Jailer 2; reveals he asked Nelson Dilipkumar for a song

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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