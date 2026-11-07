Bombay High Court grants interim relief to Naagzilla consultant Kuldeep Singh Champawat in Rs. 3.92 cr financial irregularity case; no role attributed to him in payment hierarchy

The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection to Kuldeep Singh Champawat, a consultant associated with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Naagzilla, in a case involving alleged financial irregularities amounting to approximately Rs. 3.92 crore. The matter concerns alleged violations of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) agreed upon between Dharma Productions Private Limited and Mahaveer Jain Films Private Limited.

Bombay High Court grants interim relief to Naagzilla consultant Kuldeep Singh Champawat in Rs. 3.92 cr financial irregularity case; no role attributed to him in payment hierarchy

The order was passed by Justice Prafulla S. Khubalkar on November 3, 2026, while hearing Champawat's anticipatory bail application. The case follows an FIR registered at Mumbai's D.N. Nagar Police Station on September 26, 2026.

According to the complaint, payments worth Rs. 3,92,76,308 were allegedly made without following the financial procedures outlined in the SOP signed by the two production companies.

What is the allegation against Kuldeep Singh Champawat?

During the hearing, advocate Niteen Pradhan, representing Champawat, argued that his client was working only as a consultant and did not have the authority to approve or release payments. He further submitted that financial decisions were handled by chartered accountants and that Champawat was not included in the designated payment approval hierarchy.

After considering the submissions, the High Court observed that the payment approval structure did not assign Champawat any specific role in authorising the payments. The court also took note of the fact that he had no criminal antecedents.

Court directs Champawat to cooperate with investigation

While granting protection, the High Court directed Champawat to appear before the D.N. Nagar Police Station on November 12, 2026, between 10 am and 2 pm. He has also been asked to cooperate with the investigation and provide relevant documents whenever required by the investigating authorities.

The case relates to financial transactions between the two production houses associated with Naagzilla. The court's order concerns Champawat's anticipatory bail plea and the conditions attached to the interim protection. The investigation into the alleged financial irregularities is ongoing.

Also Read: Naagzilla producers take legal action over alleged Rs. 3.92 crores misappropriation; Mumbai court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of 3 production executives

More Pages: Naagzilla Box Office Collection

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