Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced the sequel to her 2016 Marathi film Ventilator, titled Ventilator 2. The upcoming project will be produced under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures and will see her reunite with filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, who returns as the writer and director. The film is scheduled to release in 2027, while details about its cast and storyline are yet to be revealed.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces Ventilator 2, reunites with director Rajesh Mapuskar; film set for 2027 release

Announcing the project on Instagram, Priyanka looked back at the original film and spoke about its significance in her journey as a producer. She also reflected on the vision behind Purple Pebble Pictures, which was established to support stories with meaningful narratives.

Sharing the announcement, she wrote, “10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we’re coming back to it, with so much more…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reunites with Rajesh Mapuskar

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dr Madhu Chopra, and Rajesh Mapuskar will produce Ventilator 2 under the banners of Purple Pebble Pictures and Magij Pictures. The reunion brings back the filmmaker who directed the original, which received three National Film Awards.

Released in 2016, Ventilator revolved around the Kamerkar family, whose members come together at a hospital after an elderly family member is placed on a ventilator just before Ganesh Chaturthi. The Marathi film explored family relationships, generational differences and unresolved tensions through a combination of humour and emotional moments.

Mapuskar received the National Film Award for Best Director, while the film also won awards for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

A decade of Purple Pebble Pictures

Founded by Priyanka, Purple Pebble Pictures has backed projects across different languages and genres. Its filmography includes Pahuna: The Little Visitors, Paani, The Sky Is Pink, The White Tiger, Firebrand, To Kill a Tiger and Anuja.

With Ventilator 2, the production house returns to one of its early projects, bringing Priyanka and Mapuskar together for another chapter. Further details about the film's production and cast are awaited.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s National award winning film Ventilator is now a Gujarati play and here are the details

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.