Directed by Arshad Syed, the film is slated to arrive in theatres in 2027.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Prabhleen Sandhu’s Almighty Motion Picture have announced their next collaboration, Jaani Dushman – Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai, an original theatrical horror franchise starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar in the lead role.

Bhushan Kumar and Prabhleen Sandhu announce horror franchise Jaani Dushman with Bhumi Satish Pednekkar

The upcoming project marks the reunion of the two production houses following their collaboration on Made in India – A Titan Story. The film will bring together the creative team behind the paranormal thriller series Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, with Robbie Grewal coming on board as Creative Producer and Arshad Syed taking charge as Director.

The makers have also roped in internationally acclaimed action and stunt specialist Peter Pedrero as the International Horror Action/Stunt Director. His international credits include productions and franchises such as Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, The Expendables, Game of Thrones and The Conjuring. His association is expected to contribute to the film's action sequences, supernatural elements and physical effects.

Set against the backdrop of the United Kingdom, Jaani Dushman will revolve around a mother-daughter relationship, bringing together supernatural elements, family secrets and horror sequences as part of its narrative.

Speaking about the project and the collaboration, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Almighty Motion Picture has been a valued creative partner, and it’s always a pleasure working with Prabhleen and her team. After Made in India – A Titan Story, we are happy to be collaborating with them again on Jaani Dushman. The film brings together an interesting mix of talent, with Peter Pedrero’s expertise in action and stunts adding an important dimension to the project. We are also happy to have Bhumi on board. We hope to offer audiences an engaging theatrical experience and explore the horror genre in an exciting way.”

Prabhleen Sandhu, Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, also spoke about reuniting with the team and said, “It is always a pleasure working with Bhushan ji and T-Series. Our association has always been special, and we are excited to join forces once again for a completely different cinematic experience.

Jaani Dushman is particularly special as it reunites me with Robbie Grewal and Arshad Syed, with whom we created one of India’s most loved paranormal thriller series.

With an exceptional & a powerhouse performer like Bhumi Pednekkar leading the film and internationally acclaimed stunt specialist Peter Pedrero joining us, our vision is to redefine Indian horror with a spectacular and unforgettable theatrical experience.”

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Jaani Dushman – Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai is a T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prabhleen Sandhu and Ajay Singhal. Shiv Chanana and Sunita Vinod Vyas serve as co-producers, while Robbie Grewal is the Creative Producer.

Also Read : Bhumi Pednekar reunites with Akshay Kumar for Priyadarshan’s next comedy

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