Sayani Gupta’s directorial debut, Aasmani, has been selected as the opening film of the Yellowstone International Film Festival for its Mumbai premiere on November 30. Bringing the film to Mumbai, the city where her career started, marks a full-circle moment for Sayani.

EXCLUSIVE: Sayani Gupta’s directorial debut Aasmani to open Yellowstone International Film Festival in Mumbai

As the opening film, Aasmani sets the tone for the festival, presenting a heartwarming story about a 60-year-old grandmother, her 10-year-old granddaughter, and their vintage powder blue Fiat.

This comes after an impressive festival run where Aasmani played at over 12 festivals in just two months. Its accolades include Best Director for Sayani and Best Child Actor for Daria Bedi in Boston, Best Short Film at Atlanta, and an Honorable Mention for Excellence in Short Filmmaking at iSAFF Vancouver. At Vancouver, Sayani also received the Leadership in Film Award. At IFFSA Toronto, she was honoured with the South Asian Screen Excellence Award as Guest of Honour, while Revathy, who plays Asha in the film, won Best Actor for an International Short.

Following its screening at the 30th Vancouver Asian Film Festival from November 5 to 14, the film's festival journey continues with selections lined up until March 2027.

Opening a major festival with a film she wrote and directed marks a new chapter for Sayani after a decade of acting. This Mumbai premiere brings the film’s global awards and recognition back to where it all began.

Also Read: Revathy wins Best Actor (International Short) for Sayani Gupta’s directorial Aasmani at IFFSA

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