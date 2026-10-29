Bhumi Pednekar is set to reunite with Akshay Kumar for an upcoming comedy directed by Priyadarshan. The project will mark their third collaboration and comes four years after the duo was last seen together in Raksha Bandhan.

Bhumi Pednekar reunites with Akshay Kumar for Priyadarshan’s next comedy

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bhumi has been signed as the leading lady of the film. Priyadarshan has also confirmed her casting to HT City. The upcoming project is Priyadarshan’s 99th film as a director and is expected to go on floors in the last week of November 2026.

Akshay Kumar to play tiger hunter in 1970s-set comedy

The film is reportedly set in the 1970s, with Akshay Kumar playing a tiger hunter. While details about the story are currently being kept under wraps, the project is being described as a comedy set against the period.

Earlier reports had suggested that the film could incorporate elements related to wildlife conservation alongside comedy and thriller elements. However, the makers have not revealed detailed plot information yet.

The film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani. Reports have also suggested that Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav could be part of the cast, although further details about their roles have not been officially disclosed.

Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar to reunite after Raksha Bandhan

Bhumi and Akshay have previously shared screen space in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Raksha Bandhan. Their upcoming collaboration will therefore mark their third film together.

Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai, was released in 2022 and featured Bhumi as Akshay’s co-star. The upcoming Priyadarshan project will bring the pair together in a different setting, with the story reportedly taking place several decades in the past.

Priyadarshan’s 99th film to begin shooting in November

The film is expected to begin production in the last week of November 2026. The shooting schedule is likely to span around three months, with Rajasthan and Mumbai among the locations. Bhopal is also being considered as a possible shooting location.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s warm hospitality and Akshay Kumar’s lasting advice

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