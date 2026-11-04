Singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with popular tracks such as ‘Baby Doll’, ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ and ‘Lovely’, has announced her separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani. The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share an emotional note informing her fans and followers about their decision to part ways. She also requested privacy and understanding as they move forward with their respective lives.

‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor announces separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani

In her Instagram story, Kanika shared a note addressed to her friends and family, confirming that the couple had mutually decided to end their marriage. The note read, “Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways.”

Expressing gratitude for the time they spent together, the singer wished Gautam well for the future. She also urged people to respect their privacy during this period. “I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Love Kanika,” the note concluded.

Kanika Kapoor's marriages

Kanika's marriage to Gautam Hathiramani was her second. She was previously married to Raj Chandok in 1999. The couple parted ways in 2012 after 13 years of marriage. From her first marriage, Kanika has three children — two daughters, Aayana and Samara, and a son, Yuvraaj.

Years after her divorce, the singer found love again and tied the knot with Gautam in May 2022. Pictures and videos from their wedding celebrations were widely shared on social media at the time, drawing attention from fans and followers. The couple's decision to separate comes after over four years of marriage.

Kanika Kapoor's musical journey

Kanika began her professional singing career after her first divorce and gained widespread recognition with ‘Baby Doll’ from the film Ragini MMS 2, featuring Sunny Leone. The song became a popular hit and also earned her several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

She went on to lend her voice to several other popular tracks, including ‘Lovely’ from Happy New Year, ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ from Roy, ‘Chhil Gaye Naina’ from NH10, ‘Desi Look’ from Ek Paheli Leela and ‘Tukur Tukur’ from Dilwale. Her other songs include ‘Da Da Dasse’ from Udta Punjab, ‘Luv Letter’ from The Legend of Michael Mishra and the Hindi version of ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ from Pushpa.

Also Read : Kanika Kapoor’s Me’Gong festival set disrupted by fan storming the stage, adding to a growing trend of troubling celebrity security incidents

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