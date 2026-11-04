The intense musical love story marks Aditya and Tara's first on-screen collaboration and reunites Tara with Milap after Marjaavaan.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria are set to share screen space for the first time in filmmaker Milap Zaveri's upcoming film, titled Parwana. Described as an intense musical love story, the project marks a new on-screen pairing for the actors. The film will also hold special significance for Zaveri, as he has decided to dedicate it to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who passed away recently.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria’s film with Milap Zaveri titled Parwana

While Parwana marks Tara Sutaria's first collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur, it also reunites her with Milap Zaveri after their 2019 film Marjaavaan. The upcoming project is expected to explore an intense romantic narrative with music playing a central role.

Milap Zaveri dedicates Parwana to Sanjay Gupta

Speaking about his association with Sanjay Gupta, Milap Zaveri recalled meeting the filmmaker just days before his demise. During their conversation, Zaveri had shared the title of his upcoming film with him, which brought back a personal connection for Gupta.

According to Variety India, Milap said, “We met 10 days ago and I told you the title of my next film. And you jumped in joy and said ‘Milap. The original film with the same title was produced by my father!”

Recalling the filmmaker's reaction, Zaveri added, “The joy I felt at that moment and the pride you felt in me is indescribable,” while confirming that he would dedicate the film to his “Guruji.”

Milap Zaveri and Sanjay Gupta's professional association

Sanjay Gupta played an important role in Milap Zaveri's journey as a filmmaker and writer. Their association extended beyond their professional commitments, with the two sharing a long-standing creative bond. Zaveri worked as a dialogue writer on Gupta's Kaante. Their collaboration continued with projects such as Musafir, Shootout At Lokhandwala and Shootout At Wadala.

Also Read : Tara Sutaria joins Aditya Roy Kapur in Bhushan Kumar’s intense musical love story

More Pages: Parwana Box Office Collection

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