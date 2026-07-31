The cameras have officially stopped rolling on Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming musical family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and the first wrap photograph from the sets perfectly reflects the warmth and togetherness that Rajshri Productions is known for.

It’s a wrap! Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya concludes shoot; see EXCLUSIVE picture from set!

The exclusive image, clicked after the final day of filming in Mumbai, brings together director Sooraj Barjatya, lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, veteran actor Anupam Kher and members of the cast and crew as they celebrate the completion of the film.

The wrap photograph captures the essence of a classic Rajshri celebration. At the centre, Sooraj Barjatya holds the film's clapboard carrying the title Yeh Prem Mol Liya along with the words, "It's a wrap."

Ayushmann Khurrana, dressed in an off-white kurta paired with a red stole, and Sharvari, seen in a traditional red saree, stand beside Barjatya with broad smiles as they jointly hold the clapboard. Veteran actor Anupam Kher is also seen standing close to the filmmaker, while the rest of the cast and crew gather around them for the memorable moment.

Adding to the festive mood, several members of the team are dressed in colourful traditional attire, reinforcing the family-centric tone that has long been associated with Sooraj Barjatya's cinema.

A Contemporary Rajshri Musical

Produced by Rajshri Productions Pvt. Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari together for the first time.

The film marks Ayushmann's debut as Rajshri's iconic "Prem", a character immortalised in earlier films by Salman Khan. According to sources close to the production, the story retains Sooraj Barjatya's signature themes of relationships, family values and emotional storytelling while presenting them through a contemporary, Gen Z perspective.

Himesh Reshammiya Reunites With Sooraj Barjatya

The project also reunites Sooraj Barjatya with composer Himesh Reshammiya, marking their first collaboration since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). Apart from Ayushmann and Sharvari, the film boasts a strong supporting cast led by Anupam Kher and several seasoned performers.

With filming now complete, the makers are expected to move into post-production as they prepare for the theatrical release. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is slated to arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Sharvari calls Yeh Prem Mol Liya ‘very very special’; says working with Sooraj Barjatya is her ‘biggest dream come true’

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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