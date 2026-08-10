Film director Shakeel Noorani, 73, has been arrested in Mumbai following a complaint filed by a 33-year-old actor, who has alleged that she was raped after being called to his residence in Malwani. According to the police complaint, Noorani allegedly invited the actor to his house on the pretext of discussing an upcoming film project.

73 year old Director Shakeel Noorani arrested over alleged rape of 33 year old actor in Mumbai

The actor has alleged that after she reached the director's residence, she was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted. The complaint further states that Noorani allegedly threatened her following the incident. Police subsequently registered a case based on the actor's allegations and arrested the filmmaker.

Following his arrest, Noorani was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court. The court has reportedly remanded him to police custody until August 12, during which the police are expected to investigate the allegations and gather further evidence in the case.

The allegations are currently part of an ongoing investigation, and the charges against Noorani have not been established in court.

Shakeel Noorani has been associated with Hindi cinema as a writer, producer and director. He is known for films including Bade Dilwala, released in 1999, and Joru Ka Ghulam, which came out in 2000.

The latest case has brought the veteran filmmaker into the spotlight as Mumbai Police continue their investigation into the actor's allegations. Further details regarding the case are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses and the police record statements and examine other evidence connected to the complaint.

Noorani's police custody is scheduled to continue until August 12, following which he is expected to be produced before the court again. The investigation will determine the circumstances surrounding the allegations and the events that allegedly took place at his Malwani residence.

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