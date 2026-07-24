The actress reflects on “coming full circle” in a heartfelt note, prompting fans to wonder if a new TV project is in the works.

Actor Avika Gor has sparked fresh speculation about a possible return to television after sharing a cryptic post on social media. While the actress has not made any official announcement, her latest message about reconnecting with her roots has led fans to believe that she could be gearing up for a new project in the medium that launched her career.

Is Avika Gor returning to television? Cryptic post and SJ Studios visit spark fresh speculation

Taking to social media, Avika reflected on the idea of "coming full circle" and expressed gratitude for the journey that has shaped her career. Her Instagram story post read, "I don't think we talk enough about the beauty of coming full circle. We often celebrate moving ahead, reinventing ourselves, and exploring new paths. But sometimes, life gently nudges you back to the place where your journey first began, not because you've taken a step back, but because you've grown enough to appreciate it in a completely different way.”

She went on to add, “There's something so comforting about reconnecting with your roots. They remind you of your innocence, your hunger, your dreams, and the version of you that simply loved what they were doing. Today, I'm feeling grateful for every beginning that made every new chapter possible." The post quickly caught the attention of her followers, many of whom interpreted it as a hint towards her returning to television.

The speculation has gained momentum following Avika's recent visit to SJ Studios, which had already led to rumours of an upcoming television project. Although neither the actress nor the makers have confirmed any such development, the timing of her latest post has added to the curiosity.

Avika Gor became a household name through her work on television, especially Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, before expanding her career into films and OTT projects. Over the years, she has balanced projects across multiple platforms, making her next professional move a subject of interest among fans.

At present, there has been no official confirmation regarding a television comeback or a new show. However, her reference to revisiting the place where her journey began has prompted widespread speculation on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting an announcement.

Whether the post is teasing a television return, a new creative collaboration, or simply reflecting on her career so far remains unclear. For now, Avika's message has succeeded in generating buzz, leaving fans looking forward to what could be her next project.

Also Read: Avika Gor’s Ugly Story becomes 2026’s second most-watched Telugu OTT film with 8.1 million views

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