The actress is reportedly completing her portions for the first leg of the Allu Arjun-Atlee entertainer before temporarily stepping away from the ambitious two-part saga.

The casting of Deepika Padukone opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's ambitious action entertainer Raaka created massive excitement among fans, marking the first-ever on-screen collaboration between the actress and the Telugu superstar. Since the announcement, updates about the film have remained a hot topic, especially after Deepika recently announced that she is expecting her second child.

Deepika Padukone to wrap first Raaka schedule before maternity break; set to return in January 2027: Report

With fans wondering how the actress' pregnancy would impact the film's production schedule, a new report has now shed light on the makers' plans. According to a report by Mid-day, Deepika is expected to complete her first shooting schedule for Raaka before going on maternity break in September. A source was quoted by the publication saying, “The idea was always to finish Deepika’s work before she took her maternity break. The mom-to-be will be off the film until her birthday in January 2027. Then she will return to the set to shoot any pending promotional material and the second part of Raaka.”

The report further suggests that the film's production will continue without interruption while Deepika is away. The remaining cast is expected to carry on with the scheduled shoot, ensuring that the production timeline remains on track. Apart from Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, Raaka reportedly features an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. The film is being planned as a two-part saga, with both instalments expected to release in 2027. Providing further details about the production timeline, the source added, “A call on the second instalment’s schedule will be taken after the first is complete. Both parts will release in 2027.”

Deepika had announced her second pregnancy in April this year, a development that was widely celebrated by fans and the film fraternity. Interestingly, at the time of the announcement, the actress was simultaneously shooting for King, the much-awaited action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand.

While the makers of Raaka are yet to officially comment on the reported schedule, the latest update indicates that the production has been carefully planned around Deepika's commitments, allowing her to complete key portions before taking a temporary break. With the film bringing together Atlee, Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone for the first time, anticipation around the big-budget entertainer continues to remain high.

Also Read: SCOOP: Allu Arjun’s Raaka may release in two parts; Atlee exploring major change to Rs. 800 crore epic

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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