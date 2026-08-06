Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan, who has been staying away from films for several years, recently grabbed headlines with his participation in the television reality competition show Alliance. Although his journey on the Kunal Kemmu-hosted show came to an end ahead of its August 7 finale, Sohail is now looking to revive his filmmaking career.

Sohail Khan readying his directorial comeback with Aayush Sharma-Sanjay Dutt starrer rom-com

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Sohail is gearing up for his next directorial venture. The actor-filmmaker is working on a romantic comedy that will star Aayush Sharma and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Sohail has been developing the project since last year and was actively working on the script before joining Alliance. He had initially planned to take the film on floors earlier this year, but it couldn't move forward due to budgetary challenges. Sources say Sohail is now reviving the project with renewed focus and aims to begin production by the end of this year.

The yet-untitled film will mark Sohail's return to the director's chair after a decade. Having previously helmed Auzaar (1997), Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998), Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002), Jai Ho (2014), and Freaky Ali (2016), Sohail is now set to venture into the romantic comedy space with a story rooted in Punjabi culture and wedding festivities. Aayush Sharma and Sanjay Dutt are already on board, while the female lead is yet to be finalized. The script is in its final stages, and formal pre-production is expected to gather momentum once a studio comes on board.

Sohail was once planning to make a large-scale, VFX-heavy jungle adventure titled Sher Khan, with his superstar brother Salman Khan playing a lion-hearted hero. However, the project never materialized due to the complexity of its visual effects requirements. His last directorial venture, Freaky Ali, starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan, and Amy Jackson. As an actor, Sohail's most recent big-screen appearance was in last year's Telugu action thriller Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi.

Also Read: Salman Khan defends Sohail Khan after he takes blame for divorce: “Still listening to Seema?”

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