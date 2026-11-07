Amul India has paid a playful tribute to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, sharing a new topical inspired by the film. The artwork celebrates the mythological epic's theatrical release through Amul's signature wordplay and illustration style.

Amul India celebrates Ramayana’s theatrical run with new topical, calls it “Motion Epicture”

The topical features the phrase “Motion Epicture”, a play on the words motion picture and the brand's association with food. The illustration brings together elements inspired by Ramayana and Amul's familiar visual identity, offering a light-hearted take on the film's scale and its theatrical appeal.

Amul shared the artwork on its official Instagram account, joining the growing number of social media conversations around the film. The brand is known for its topical advertisements that draw inspiration from major events, films, personalities and developments across different fields.

Ramayana continues to draw attention

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. The film is the first instalment of a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic.

The project has attracted attention for its scale, visual effects and ensemble cast. Its music has been composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while Oscar-winning visual effects studio DNEG is associated with the film's VFX.

Amul's latest topical adds to the film's presence beyond theatres, using its familiar advertising format to acknowledge a major cinematic release. The phrase “Motion Epicture” serves as the central highlight of the artwork, combining a reference to cinema with the brand's playful approach to topical advertising.

Also Read: Ramayana Day 2 (Hindi) Box Office Estimate: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer collects Rs. 37 crore on Friday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.