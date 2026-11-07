Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that a week ago, Jio Studios exited as the distributor of the Dinesh Vijan-produced Eetha starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Now, PVR Inox Pictures has come on board to distribute Eetha. As expected, this development sent shockwaves through the industry, as Maddock has often associated itself with Jio Studios on the distribution front. We have now learned that PVR Inox Pictures paid a hefty amount to secure the period drama.

SCOOP: PVR Inox Pictures bets BIG on Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha with Rs. 80 cr deal; eyes long term association with Maddock Films for Stree 3, Mahavatar, Shakti Shalini

While reports suggest the distribution rights of Eetha were sold for Rs. 90 crores, a trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The rights were bagged by PVR Inox Pictures for a whopping Rs. 80 crores. The deal is said to be on an advance basis. Nevertheless, it’s a huge amount and shows the confidence of both Maddock and PVR Inox in the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer.”

The source explained, “Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar smartly cut the trailer. There’s a lot in the film and audiences will only see it on December 4 when Eetha releases in cinemas. Hence, the film could surprise big time, with huge potential to run riot in Maharashtra.”

The source also said, “The high amount is also probably paid because PVR Inox Pictures wishes to develop a relationship with Maddock so they can possibly release their next films too. Their slate looks very promising. They have Aneet Padda-starrer Shakti Shalini, Stree 3, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Mahavatar, etc., up for release. All three are very promising from a box office point of view.”

However, yesterday, Salman Khan, in a sudden and unexpected move, decided to bring his film Maatrubhumi on December 4. Hence, the war saga will now clash with Eetha. In other words, Eetha is no longer a solo release and it remains to be seen if both films will do well at the box office or whether they will eat into each other’s business.

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama carried a quote from a source who said, “Jio Studios is confident to secure a strong release against the PVR Pictures-distributed Eetha on December 4. It's a date which can easily accommodate two films, and as is the case with all Salman Khan films, the clash will be civil and respectful.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan and Jio Studios strategise December 4 release for Maatrubhumi against Eetha; distribution battle intensifies

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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