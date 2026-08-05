Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra have been living separately for nearly one and a half years, but the couple has not initiated any legal proceedings to end their marriage. Despite residing in different homes, the two continue to share a cordial relationship and remain in regular contact, making it clear that they are still married.

Amruta Khanvilkar, Himanshu Malhotra have been living apart for 1.5 years; says, “We are still married”

According to a report by Times of India, a source close to the couple revealed that while they have been living apart for the past 18 months, there have been no discussions about legal separation or divorce. The source stated, “Yes, Amruta and Himanshu have been living separately for the past year and a half, but there has been no conversation about a legal separation or divorce. They continue to share a warm friendship and remain in regular touch, discussing both personal matters and work.”

The report further suggested that the decision to live separately stemmed from financial considerations, differing professional aspirations, and responsibilities towards their respective families. Given these circumstances, the couple felt that staying in separate homes was the most practical choice for the time being. They are reportedly using this period to evaluate what lies ahead for their relationship, with no clarity yet on whether they will reunite under one roof or eventually opt for a legal divorce.

When contacted by the publication, Amruta and Himanshu chose to keep their response brief, saying, “We are still married. Beyond that, we do not wish to comment on our personal lives.”

Amruta Khanvilkar and Himanshu Malhotra first met in 2004 on the sets of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Their friendship blossomed into a long-term relationship, and the couple tied the knot in January 2015. The same year, they participated in and won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.

Professionally, Amruta has established herself in Marathi cinema with films such as Arjun, Saade Maade Teen, Aayna Ka Bayna, and Baji, while also appearing in Hindi films and web series. She was recently seen in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and Tu Yaa Main. Himanshu, meanwhile, has acted in Hindi films including Phoonk, Himmatwala, and Raazi, besides featuring in television shows such as Bhagonwali - Baante Apni Taqdeer, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.

Also Read : Amruta Khanvilkar launches her saree brand ‘Amulya’; says, “For me, sarees have never been just clothing”

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