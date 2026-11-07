The Delhi High Court has passed a final decree in favour of Amitabh Bachchan in his personality rights case, restraining several entities and unidentified persons from commercially using his name, image, voice or likeness without his consent. The order was passed by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, concluding proceedings that began with an interim injunction in November 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan wins personality rights case; Delhi High Court passes final decree after four defendants settle

The Court held that the right to control the commercial use of an individual's identity falls under the “right to publicity”. It observed that Bachchan's name and photographs had been used without permission in ways that could falsely suggest his endorsement of products or services.

The actor had approached the Court over the alleged unauthorised use of his identity across different platforms and merchandise. These included a mobile application titled Amitabh Bachchan Video Call, messages promoting a purported Kaun Banega Crorepati lottery, a general knowledge quiz book featuring his photograph, T-shirts, posters and domain names incorporating his identity.

The Court noted that the unauthorised use involved Bachchan's “very name and photographs” and found that the requirements for protecting his publicity rights had been met.

Protection extended to unidentified persons

The final decree also covers unidentified individuals, commonly referred to as John Does. The Court took note of the continued use of Bachchan's persona through anonymous websites, applications, posters and messaging platforms, observing that those responsible may not always be identifiable.

Four defendants, Rajat Nagi, Manoj Publications, Tamatina and Mahesh Patel, settled the matter with Bachchan and acknowledged his publicity and privacy rights. As part of the settlement, the defendants agreed to discontinue the use of his identity. The commitments included deleting the video-call application, stopping publication of the quiz book and sale of posters, and deleting the domain name amitabhbachchan.in.

The remaining defendants did not appear before the Court or file written statements despite being served. The Court held that the case did not involve disputed facts requiring a trial and granted a summary judgment against them. It also clarified that Bachchan could initiate fresh proceedings if further unauthorised use of his persona occurs.

The November 2022 interim injunction now stands merged with the final decree.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow Jalsa among locations named in bomb threat email: Report

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