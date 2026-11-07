Ahaan Panday has been named Friend of the House by Jaeger-LeCoultre and features in The Hour Before, discussing his journey from filmmaking to acting.

Ahaan Panday joins Jaeger-LeCoultre as Friend of the House for The Hour Before interview series

Actor Ahaan Panday has been named a Friend of the House by Swiss luxury watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre. The association has been introduced through The Hour Before, the brand's interview series that explores the experiences and influences shaping creative personalities.

Ahaan Panday joins Jaeger-LeCoultre as Friend of the House for The Hour Before interview series

As part of the collaboration, Ahaan appears in an episode filmed at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Manufacture-Atelier in Switzerland's Vallée de Joux. The interview features the actor engaging with the assembly of a Reverso watch case while discussing his journey into filmmaking and his experiences before making his acting debut.

Before stepping in front of the camera, Ahaan gained experience behind the scenes and explored different aspects of film production. His debut film, Saiyaara (2025), brought him wider recognition following its box-office success. The actor's early exposure to filmmaking also forms a key part of the conversation in the brand's interview series.

Jaeger-LeCoultre said the association reflects a shared appreciation for the work and collaboration that go into creative pursuits. The brand drew parallels between filmmaking and watchmaking, highlighting the importance of teamwork, precision and years of practice in both fields.

Commenting on the association, Jérôme Lambert, CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ahaan Panday to the Jaeger-LeCoultre family. Ahaan embodies a distinctive sensibility, shaped by curiosity, purpose and a constant desire to evolve. His journey reflects a conviction we deeply share at the Maison: that excellence is cultivated over time, through dedication, precision and an enduring commitment to one’s craft.”

The episode also touches upon Ahaan's personal style, which moves between classic tailoring and relaxed silhouettes. The brand's Reverso collection features in the collaboration, with the watchmaker highlighting its design and longstanding association with the Maison.

Through The Hour Before, Jaeger-LeCoultre brings together conversations about watchmaking and the personal journeys of individuals from the creative world. Ahaan's episode focuses on his experiences behind the camera, his transition to acting and the role of collaborative effort in shaping a creative career.

Also Read: Ali Abbas Zafar wraps up shooting for Ahaan Panday-Sharvari starrer Beparwah; says returning to YRF feels like “coming back home”

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