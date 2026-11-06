The threat comes amid heightened security around the actor following an earlier alert and the recent firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Jalsa, was among several prominent locations in Mumbai mentioned in a bomb threat email received by the authorities. Following the alert, security agencies conducted searches at the locations named in the message. However, no suspicious objects were found during the investigation. The latest threat comes amid increased security concerns in Mumbai, particularly following recent incidents involving Bollywood personalities. Bachchan’s security arrangements had also been strengthened last week.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow Jalsa among locations named in bomb threat email: Report

Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow named in bomb threat email

According to ANI, Mumbai authorities received a bomb threat email that reportedly mentioned the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow, Jalsa. Following the threat, security personnel immediately initiated searches at the premises identified in the email.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) carried out thorough inspections of the locations. However, police officials confirmed that nothing suspicious was discovered during the searches, bringing some relief amid the security alert.

Amitabh Bachchan’s security heightened following earlier threat

This is not the first time Bachchan’s residence has been mentioned in a bomb threat. On Friday, October 23, the Mumbai mayor’s office reportedly received a similar threat email that named the actor’s Juhu residence, the mayor’s office and Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The racecourse is also scheduled to host singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s performance on November 27.

Following the earlier alert, security arrangements outside Jalsa were strengthened on October 25, when Bachchan continued his customary Sunday meeting with fans. The actor also maintained the tradition on November 1, but with additional precautions. He greeted admirers from behind a transparent bulletproof enclosure, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan, while security personnel monitored the gathering.

The latest threat comes amid increased attention on the safety of Bollywood personalities following a firing incident in Juhu earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Bachchan recently shared an update about his health and recovery. In a post on his Tumblr blog, the actor indicated that he needed more rest. He wrote, “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness.”

Tiger Shroff firing incident adds to security concerns

On October 18, two men opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car near a football ground in Juhu. While the actor escaped unharmed, his driver and another person were reportedly injured in the incident.

Following the firing, three suspects were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, and subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation. The incident, along with the recent threat emails, has brought security arrangements around prominent Bollywood personalities into focus.

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