The veteran actor made a special appearance before his fans with heightened security measures in place following threats reportedly naming his residence.

Amitabh Bachchan’s much-loved Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, took an unusual turn on November 1, as the veteran actor appeared behind a specially installed bulletproof glass enclosure. The 84-year-old megastar, who has routinely stepped out onto an elevated podium to acknowledge the crowds gathered outside his home, continued the weekly ritual amid heightened security arrangements.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans at Jalsa behind bulletproof glass amid security threats; Abhishek Bachchan stays close by during Sunday tradition

Videos from the interaction surfaced on social media, showing Amitabh greeting his fans with folded hands and waves from behind the transparent protective enclosure. While the arrangement marked a departure from his usual appearances, the actor ensured that his admirers still got an opportunity to catch a glimpse of him.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, was also present during the interaction. Standing alongside security personnel, Abhishek remained attentive to the surroundings as his father acknowledged the gathering. His presence came amid increased security precautions around the Bachchan residence.

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The development follows reports of a threatening email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and marked to senior officials. The communication reportedly warned of potential bomb blasts targeting the Mayor’s office, singer Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert venue and Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa. The threat reportedly mentioned a possible attack window between October 31 and November 27, prompting security agencies and Mumbai Police to remain alert.

Security concerns involving members of the Hindi film industry have also intensified following a recent firing incident of Tiger Shroff in Juhu. Investigations into the incident reportedly revealed that the accused had conducted reconnaissance outside the homes of several prominent Bollywood personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan.

Against this backdrop, additional security measures have reportedly been implemented around Jalsa, including barricading and the installation of the protective glass enclosure. Despite the changed arrangements, Amitabh’s Sunday appearance remained uninterrupted, allowing him to maintain his long-standing connection with fans who gather outside his residence every week.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after announcing social media break: “Yet more rest needed..adjusting..thinking and wondering..”

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