The trailer for Pratap has been a pleasant surprise. It features Amit Sadh in and as Pratap and he’s joined by Esha Deol, Seema Biswas, Milind Gunaji, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others, and looks like a promising drama thriller. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the dashing and talented Amit Sadh spoke about his upcoming film and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Amit Sadh calls his Pratap character “Mike Tyson of police force”; admits BO success matters to him more than ever: “I am told even Instagram followers’ matter. Toh yeh toh box office hai yaar!”

How has the response to the trailer been?

The trailer is crucial as it’s always the first step. It is the most important asset, almost like a visiting card for a film. In that regard, it has done pretty well. People have liked the trailer. They can see it’s a content-driven film, so it’s very satisfying.

You play a brash cop in Pratap. Interestingly, you played a somewhat similar police officer in the web series Breathe as well. How did you ensure that the two characters didn't look similar?

Interesting question! The first thing director Sachin Saraf told me when we met was, ‘I loved what you have done in Breathe, but this character is different’. I replied, ‘Of course. That’s why I am meeting you’!

What we also need to understand is that Pratap is a story written for cinema. And I am sure you understand the difference between a character written for a film and one written for a web series. There’s a difference. Pratap is different from my character in Breathe. He has different complexities. That was the fun part. If it were the same, I would definitely not have done it. And here’s a guy who is larger-than-life. In fact, he’s the Mike Tyson of the police force! I just finished watching his documentary. So, that name is on top of my mind, but that’s the best parallel I can draw.

How did you arrive at Pratap's look? We have rarely seen you sporting a moustache...

I had one in Kai Po Che (2013) and also in Super 30 (2019). And yes, that was the idea. I like building my characters. The audience has loved that aspect of my preparation.

I like getting into the physicality of a character. I wanted him to look strong and tagda, but not chiselled. But that’s all the paintwork of an artist or an actor. At the end of the day, we have to respond to the script. So, that’s what I was doing, and I worked according to what my director wanted from me.

Do you follow the box office and check the collections of your films on a daily basis?

For sure. Apni film ke liye toh karna hi padega na? If you work in an office, you won't say, ‘I'll work whether or not I get my salary’! Of course, you'll check whether your salary has been credited on the first day of the month.

A lot of money is riding on the film. This is a double-edged sword for me right now and also a beautiful moment in my career. I am at a crossroads, and here I have a chance to come out and bring an interesting kind of storytelling to the audience. I hope they become curious about me, my personality, my past and my present, so that they decide to watch the film in cinemas. So, yes, it will matter.

Nowadays, I am told that even Instagram followers matter. Toh yeh toh box office hai yaar! People who cast actors based on Instagram followers, that's their destiny. But box office matters. The producers have to make money for things to move forward. Otherwise, I'll go back in the food chain. Ultimately, what we make has to sell. So, it does matter a lot, especially now.

Also Read: Pratap motion poster shows Amit Sadh behind bars as a cop under investigation; trailer to release on October 26

More Pages: Pratap Box Office Collection

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