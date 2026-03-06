Rani Mukerji and Akshay Kumar were all set to collaborate on the Amit Rai-directed Oh My Goddess. Akshay made the film official by wishing Rani on the release of Mardaani 3, terming her the "Goddess" in the wish. "Go watch the goddess of acting in her most powerful avatar. I saw it, I loved it. Don’t miss it," he had posted, indirectly confirming Oh My Goddess. Earlier in the day, a PR website floated an article that Rani was never signed for Oh My Goddess.

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji exits Oh My Goddess after creative differences with Amit Rai; here’s what happened behind the scenes

However, we have dived deep into the matter to find the truth. Reliable sources confirm that Rani Mukerji was indeed confirmed to do Oh My Goddess with Akshay Kumar and Amit Rai. "However, she started to have creative differences with Amit Rai. She had a certain way of looking at the script, including post-production, and expected Amit to follow her experience. Amit, on the other hand, had a strong counter perspective on the presentation of the film. The duo eventually could not gel well, leading to a fall-out of sorts," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

Akshay tried to bring the two on the same page, but eventually felt that the right energy was needed to make the film happen and that it was best not to force this casting. “Rani, too, had her reservations, and the two senior actors, like true professionals, decided to amicably part ways on Oh My Goddess. Rani loved the script but, with a heavy heart, chose to step away. The team is now looking to recast the role with another senior actress.”

Oh My Goddess was slated to go on floors in April with a start-to-finish schedule, but the same now stands stalled. The website earlier claimed that the paperwork with Rani had not happened, but we at Bollywood Hungama can confirm that the pre-production of Oh My Goddess was in full swing, and the makers were looking to start the film from April with Rani Mukerji. "They are not naive enough to invest money in pre-production without any paperwork. Castings fall through for varied reasons, but to term it fiction just to make a point is irresponsible journalism."

Oh My Goddess is produced by Akshay Kumar with Viacom 18, wherein the Khiladi plays an extended cameo.

Also Read: Rani Mukerji calls Black ‘career-defining’; revisits magic of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and impact of the Mardaani franchise

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.