The Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to re-upload actor Dia Mirza’s video urging citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers on public streets during Diwali. The direction came after the video was removed from the civic body’s social media accounts following objections from some political leaders.

Bombay High Court asks BMC to restore Dia Mirza’s Diwali video: “India is a secular country”

A division bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Dr Neela Gokhale expressed displeasure over the controversy and the remarks made against Mirza. The court said it was “disturbed by the stray comments made by some politicians” and reminded those raising objections that “India is a Secular country.”

The video was recorded by Mirza at the BMC’s request as part of an awareness campaign following the court’s directions on firecrackers and air pollution. The civic body had also roped in other public figures to spread awareness about celebrating Diwali while reducing air and noise pollution.

Bombay HC says environmental issue should not be given a communal angle

During the hearing, the bench questioned the objections to Mirza’s participation in the campaign based on her religion.

“A festival is for everyone to celebrate... No individual can be isolated from celebrating any festival in this country... how can you object to someone's participation just because that person is from some other religion? Aren't we a secular country,” the judges observed.

The court also noted that Mirza had acted in accordance with its directions and said that the approach of some corporators and politicians was incorrect.

“She acted as per the directions of the court,” the bench said, adding that the issue should not be given “any other angle.”

Justice Gokhale further stressed that the matter was about the environment and public health.

“Everyone is breathing the same air, be it anyone,” she observed, adding, “It's not that barring firecrackers is taking away your right to celebrate the festival.”

The bench also pointed to the Supreme Court’s observation that Diwali has come to be celebrated across communities and said that environmental measures should not be turned into a communal issue.

Court directs BMC to re-upload Dia Mirza’s video

The bench directed the BMC to restore Mirza’s video and said there was no need for what it described as a “knee-jerk reaction” to the objections.

“Please put it again and restore the confidence of the people in the Constitution,” the court said. It also stressed that the balance between individual participation and community spirit should not be disturbed by “loose comments.”

The court further said that when the discussion concerns health, pollution and the environment, there should be “no room for factionalism.”

The BMC had removed Mirza’s video after political objections, while videos featuring other celebrities remained available. The development had triggered a wider debate over the civic body’s pollution-free Diwali campaign.

Mirza had earlier explained that the video was made as part of a public awareness effort. “The video was recorded in the interest of public awareness, with the intention of encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration,” she said, adding that air pollution was a matter of public health.

The Bombay High Court has previously issued directions concerning firecracker use and pollution. In the present matter, the bench reiterated that the focus should remain on the environmental impact of firecrackers rather than the identity of those participating in the awareness campaign.

Also Read: BMC removes Dia Mirza’s anti-cracker Diwali video after BJP’s objection

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