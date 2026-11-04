The singer also said that even songs shouldn't be spared the scrutiny.

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has shared his views on the debate surrounding violent films and their alleged influence on people, following the horrific attack on a Class 10 student in Andhra Pradesh. The incident involved a 21-year-old man named Hemanth, who attacked the student with an electric chainsaw after she rejected his advances.

Amaal Mallik questions blaming violent films for Andhra Pradesh chainsaw attack; says he enjoyed “Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar and KGF”

Following the incident, some people have questioned whether violent films, particularly those made by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, encourage such behaviour. Reacting to the discussion, Amaal took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that while films and music can influence young minds, cinema alone cannot be held responsible for an individual's actions.

“I understand why people are concerned. Films and music can influence young people, and some kids copy what they see. Filmmakers should think about how they show violence. But cinema alone cannot be blamed for someone’s actions,” Amaal wrote.

He pointed out that family values, upbringing, the political climate, personal experiences and an individual's way of thinking also play a role. However, he made it clear that none of these factors can ever justify violence. Strongly condemning the Andhra Pradesh incident, he added, “I would never support anyone going into a school, college or any other place to kill someone with a chainsaw. It is horrifying and completely wrong.”

The singer also said that he has enjoyed films like Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar and KGF, while admitting that he has had issues with certain scenes in some movies. He believes audiences should understand that a film is a story and everything shown on screen need not be imitated in real life.

I understand why people are concerned. Films and music can influence young people, and some kids copy what they see. Filmmakers should think about how they show violence. But cinema alone cannot be blamed for someone’s actions. Family values, upbringing, the political climate in different states, and the way each person thinks and reacts all matter. People’s experiences and trauma can affect them too. Everyone has good and bad in them, but none of this excuses violence. I would never support anyone going into a school, college or any other place to kill someone with a chainsaw. It is horrifying and completely wrong. The attack in Andhra Pradesh deserves a serious discussion, but we should not assume that one film, song or filmmaker caused it. I have enjoyed Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar, KGF and many other films, but I have also had problems with some scenes. A film is a story, and we should know that we do not have to copy everything we see. Many people work together to make a film. These are recent examples too. If social media and today’s moral policing had existed in the 70s, 80s and 90s, people would have found plenty to criticise in films from those years as well. Age ratings should be followed. Parents should not bring infants to films rated -A. We can take the influence of films seriously while also expecting viewers to understand the difference between a story and real life. If we criticise films, we should be fair and look at songs too. Ban songs like Kar Gayi Chull, Rom Rom Romantic (both my songs), Beedi Jalaile, Pink Lips and Chikni Chameli, Munni Badnaam, why are they celebrated and used on reality shows ?? There are also so many songs and content pieces outside of films, specially rap music available on YouTube and Instagram, especially from the northern belt, about murder, power and aggression. Some songs call women “items” or talk about picking up girls. Parents play these songs around their children and encourage them to dance to them. It’s an art form, and we all can go right or wrong sometimes, but it’s a bloody imaginative space. If you are getting so influcned by a film you’re the fool. If every film, song or show with violence or questionable content is blamed for people’s actions, then ban Pushpa, KGF, Latent and other comedy shows Why don’t we all become the moral police and ban everything? Cinema can influence people, but it is not the only reason someone commits a crime. — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) November 4, 2026

Amaal further questioned why the criticism is largely directed at films while songs with questionable lyrics and themes continue to be celebrated. Interestingly, he named some of his own tracks, including 'Kar Gayi Chull' and 'Rom Rom Romantic', along with 'Beedi Jalaile', 'Pink Lips', 'Chikni Chameli' and 'Munni Badnaam', asking why such songs are featured on reality shows.

He also pointed towards rap music and other content available on YouTube and Instagram that glorifies murder, power and aggression or uses objectionable references to women. Questioning the double standards, he said that if films are being criticised for their content, songs should also be examined fairly.

Amaal called for age ratings to be followed, particularly asking parents not to take infants to films certified 'A'. He concluded that while entertainment can influence people, blaming one film, song or filmmaker for a crime is unfair. As he put it, “Cinema can influence people, but it is not the only reason someone commits a crime.”

When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema.

It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores.

This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy 🙏, not opportunism. Learn the difference. — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 4, 2026

Earlier in the day, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also reacted to the controversy. In a post shared on X, he wrote, “When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema. It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores. This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy 🙏, not opportunism. Learn the difference.”

Also Read: Amaal Mallik warns trolls amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ credit controversy: “Music ka SRK hoon, magar gussa mera Salman Khan wala hai”

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