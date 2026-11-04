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Bollywood Hungama » News » Amaal Mallik questions blaming violent films for Andhra Pradesh chainsaw attack; says he enjoyed “Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar and KGF” » Amaal Mallik questions blaming violent films for Andhra Pradesh chainsaw attack; says he enjoyed “Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar and KGF”

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Amaal Mallik questions blaming violent films for Andhra Pradesh chainsaw attack; says he enjoyed “Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar and KGF”

en Bollywood News Amaal Mallik questions blaming violent films for Andhra Pradesh chainsaw attack; says he enjoyed “Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar and KGF”

The singer also said that even songs shouldn't be spared the scrutiny.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has shared his views on the debate surrounding violent films and their alleged influence on people, following the horrific attack on a Class 10 student in Andhra Pradesh. The incident involved a 21-year-old man named Hemanth, who attacked the student with an electric chainsaw after she rejected his advances.

Amaal Mallik questions blaming violent films for Andhra Pradesh chainsaw attack; says he enjoyed “Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar and KGF”

Following the incident, some people have questioned whether violent films, particularly those made by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, encourage such behaviour. Reacting to the discussion, Amaal took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that while films and music can influence young minds, cinema alone cannot be held responsible for an individual's actions.

“I understand why people are concerned. Films and music can influence young people, and some kids copy what they see. Filmmakers should think about how they show violence. But cinema alone cannot be blamed for someone’s actions,” Amaal wrote.

He pointed out that family values, upbringing, the political climate, personal experiences and an individual's way of thinking also play a role. However, he made it clear that none of these factors can ever justify violence. Strongly condemning the Andhra Pradesh incident, he added, “I would never support anyone going into a school, college or any other place to kill someone with a chainsaw. It is horrifying and completely wrong.”

The singer also said that he has enjoyed films like Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar and KGF, while admitting that he has had issues with certain scenes in some movies. He believes audiences should understand that a film is a story and everything shown on screen need not be imitated in real life.

Amaal further questioned why the criticism is largely directed at films while songs with questionable lyrics and themes continue to be celebrated. Interestingly, he named some of his own tracks, including 'Kar Gayi Chull' and 'Rom Rom Romantic', along with 'Beedi Jalaile', 'Pink Lips', 'Chikni Chameli' and 'Munni Badnaam', asking why such songs are featured on reality shows.

He also pointed towards rap music and other content available on YouTube and Instagram that glorifies murder, power and aggression or uses objectionable references to women. Questioning the double standards, he said that if films are being criticised for their content, songs should also be examined fairly.

Amaal called for age ratings to be followed, particularly asking parents not to take infants to films certified 'A'. He concluded that while entertainment can influence people, blaming one film, song or filmmaker for a crime is unfair. As he put it, “Cinema can influence people, but it is not the only reason someone commits a crime.”

Earlier in the day, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also reacted to the controversy. In a post shared on X, he wrote, “When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema. It is becoming increasingly clear that your concern is not for the victims or their families, but that you're using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores. This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work. A tragedy deserves empathy 🙏, not opportunism. Learn the difference.”

Also Read: Amaal Mallik warns trolls amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ credit controversy: “Music ka SRK hoon, magar gussa mera Salman Khan wala hai”

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