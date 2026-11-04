Birla Studios has announced June 18, 2027, as the worldwide theatrical release date of Ladaku, starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Kabir Khan. The film brings together Kartik and Kabir, who previously collaborated on Chandu Champion, for another project centred on an inspiring story. The announcement was made by Birla Studios today.

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan reunite for inspirational real-life story Ladaku, set to release on June 18, 2027

The film marks a collaboration between the National Award-winning team of Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan and Ananya Birla's Birla Studios. Titled Ladaku, the project is described as a story rooted in ambition, determination and hope, drawing inspiration from extraordinary real-life events.

Ladaku is produced by Birla Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment. It also marks Kartik Aaryan's debut as a producer under his banner, Dopamine Studios. With the actor stepping into production alongside his role in the film, the project brings together multiple production houses.

The film also reunites Kartik and Kabir after Chandu Champion, which received appreciation and recognition during its awards run. Their return as a creative team has added to the interest surrounding the upcoming release.

Kabir Khan has previously directed films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83, which explored stories of individuals and teams overcoming challenges through determination and resilience. With Ladaku, the filmmaker is set to explore another story that focuses on perseverance and the human spirit. The film is positioned as an emotional, family-oriented entertainer.

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More Pages: Ladaku Box Office Collection

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