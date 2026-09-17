Amaal Mallik has responded strongly to social media users targeting his family amid the ongoing discussion surrounding his song ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’. The composer took to social media to address the criticism and made it clear that while he may respond to comments directed at him, he would not accept remarks aimed at his family.

Amaal Mallik warns trolls amid ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ credit controversy: “Music ka SRK hoon, magar gussa mera Salman Khan wala hai”

On Wednesday, Amaal shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, drawing a distinction between criticism of his work and comments about his family. He wrote, “A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world… Not a word about my family will be tolerated.”

Amaal was referring to the controversy surrounding ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, the 2015 song sung by Salman Khan. Addressing the discussion around the song's credits, he explained the contributions of everyone involved in its making. Amaal wrote, “Firstly, know that Armaan Malik has sung the main version, because of which it could be presented to the actor-producer Mr Salman Khan and director Mr Nikhil Advani. I made it, @kumaarofficial sir wrote it, @ArmaanMalik22 sang it; hence it got approved and then @BeingSalmanKhan sir sang it. That’s how the cookie crumbles, and that’s exactly how it happened, okay? FYI, without Me & Kumaar sir, there would be no song to sing. Without Armaan, there would be nothing to play to Salman, sir. Without SK’s face & voice version, the song wouldn’t be where it is today; never denied that. But does anyone even pause to think how much goes into creating a song and then get left out of every celebration post every year.”

A statutory warning to the entire audience on each & every social platform of the world… Not a word about my family will be tolerated. Targeting me is part of your game plan, gives you some likes and eyeballs - GREAT! You are welcome ;) Last few days I have been seeing… pic.twitter.com/nEx3qvLr3e — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) September 16, 2026

The composer further warned that he would publicly address those who make comments about his family. He also spoke about standing by his father, Daboo Malik, and his family despite their estrangement.

“I will expose each one of you here if I find you saying anything against my family. Also, if anyone from the film industry, without probable cause or reason, stands up against me and mine, watch out, I’ll be coming for you… Music ka #Srk hoon main, Magar gussa mera #SalmanKhan Aur #SanjayDutt wala hai. Yeh sab doosro ko saath chalta hoga, Daboo Malik aur unki family ke saath Bilkul nahi… Amaal Mallik unke saath khada tha, hai aur rahega bhi. So, bhidna at your own risk. (This might happen with others, but definitely not with Daboo Malik and his family… Amaal Mallik stood with them, stands with them, and will continue to stand with them. So, clash at your own risk).”

The controversy began after Salman Khan Films shared a social media post marking 10 years of ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ without initially mentioning Amaal Mallik as the composer. Amaal subsequently called out the omission, following which the post was edited to include his credit.

The incident also led to criticism of Amaal on social media, with some users calling him ‘ungrateful’ towards Salman Khan. Amaal and his singer-brother Armaan Malik subsequently defended his position publicly, resulting in further discussion online.

Also Read : Sau Aasmaan Turns 10: Amaal Malik, Armaan Malik and Neeti Mohan reflect on ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ song˝

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