Indian superstar Ajay Devgn has expanded his footprint in the exhibition sector with the launch of a brand-new Devgn Cinex multiplex in Thane. Located at Bellona Tower within The Walk at Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbunder Road, the next-generation theatre officially opened its doors on March 18, 2026, aiming to redefine how audiences experience cinema.

Ajay Devgn brings futuristic cinema to Thane: Devgn Cinex opens luxury multiplex with motion seats

The newly launched multiplex is positioned as a premium entertainment destination, featuring five state-of-the-art screens and a total seating capacity of 953. Designed with a strong focus on comfort and cutting-edge technology, the property introduces a luxury all-recliner auditorium named “Amor,” offering an elevated viewing experience tailored for modern audiences.

What sets this multiplex apart is its introduction of Buttkicker motion seat technology—being implemented in an Indian theatre for the first time. This feature synchronizes seat vibrations with on-screen action, allowing viewers to physically feel key moments of a film. From high-octane action sequences to intense dramatic beats, the technology is designed to immerse audiences more deeply into the narrative, creating a sensory-rich cinematic experience.

The launch also strategically aligns with a major Bollywood release. Devgn Cinex will commence screenings from March 19 with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, one of the most anticipated films of the season. The move is expected to draw significant footfall, combining a high-profile film release with a premium theatre experience.

Sharing his vision behind the venture, Ajay Devgn said, "For me, cinema has always been about the experience of watching a story unfold on the big screen. With Devgn CineX, we aim to create a theatre experience with the best technology and comfort that enhances the way audiences watch films.”

With this launch, Devgn Cinex continues to strengthen its position in India’s evolving exhibition landscape, focusing on innovation, luxury, and immersive storytelling. The Thane property, situated in one of the city’s prominent lifestyle hubs, is expected to cater not just to cinema enthusiasts but also to families and urban audiences seeking a premium outing.

As the theatrical experience evolves in response to changing viewer expectations, ventures like Devgn Cinex signal a growing emphasis on blending technology with comfort—bringing audiences back to the big screen with experiences that go beyond traditional movie-watching.

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