Carnegie Hall has announced the artist line-up for the inaugural edition of Naad, a new annual festival of Indian music, set to debut from May 21 to 23, 2027, bringing together leading exponents of Indian classical and contemporary music traditions, according to a report by Telegraph.

AR Rahman to make Carnegie Hall debut at Naad Festival 2027 alongside Kaushiki Chakraborty

The three-day festival will open on May 21 with a performance at Zankel Hall by Grammy-winning bansuri maestro Rakesh Chaurasia, accompanied by tabla player Ishaan Ghosh, with Ritik Chaurasia also performing on bansuri.

The festival’s centre-piece on May 22 will feature composer, singer and music producer A. R. Rahman making his Carnegie Hall debut at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. Best known internationally for his Academy Award and Grammy-winning score for Slumdog Millionaire, Rahman’s concert will include additional artists, who will be announced later.

Naad 2027 will conclude on May 23 with SIFAR, a Hindustani classical music concert led by vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty at Zankel Hall, featuring Anantha R. Krishnan on mridangam and konnakol, Ambi Subramaniam on violin, Ishaan Ghosh on tabla and percussion, and Soumik Datta on sarod.

Single tickets for all Naad 2027 performances will go on sale to the general public on August 10.

“The artists joining us for the inaugural edition of Naad represent an extraordinary range of musical voices, reflecting both the enduring power of centuries-old traditions and the creativity that continues to shape Indian music today,” said Clive Gillinson, executive and artistic director of Carnegie Hall to the publication.

“We are thrilled to launch this festival in spring 2027, creating a new annual destination where audiences can immerse themselves in one of the world’s great musical cultures. As we look ahead, we are deeply grateful to Ila Paliwal, whose generosity and commitment to cultural exchange have helped make this new initiative possible,” he added.

In addition to performances, future editions of the festival will include educational programming and community initiatives. The annual festival has been planned in consultation with New York-based vocalist, composer, songwriter, producer and philanthropist Ila Paliwal. Lead support for Naad 2027: A Festival of Indian Music has been provided by The Ila & Dinesh Paliwal Foundation.

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